Crystal Thurston and Nehemiah Poitier win big

­Crystal Thurston and Nehemiah Poitier, who are to be married in November, were the grand prize winners at the 29th annual Bahamas Bridal Show.

The engaged couple took home a three-night stay at the Hilton’s DoubleTree Tarrytown Hotel, New York, from the British Colonial Hilton Hotel; bridal gown and tuxedo from Buttons Bridal and Formal Wear; two Bahamasair roundtrip tickets; two iPhones from Aliv; Perfec-Tone restoration system for two; customized tumblers from You-Nique Creations; Madistic Photography photo session; Personal Touch picture frame; Template Bahamas $800 certificate; Wildflowers Events & Occasions bridal bouquet and boutonniere; 50 percent discount on wedding cake at The Cookie Hut; Eye Candy Makeup Studio bridal makeover; Beyond the Décor candy/dessert buffet; Xa La Mode Events free wedding planning service; One case of Birds & Bees wine from Bristol Wines & Spirits; Center for Specialized Dentistry complimentary teeth whitening and cleaning; and one-hour photo booth and complimentary charging station from Oh! Paparazzi Photo Booth.

Held under the theme "A New Day" and attended by almost 1,000 persons at the Melia Nassau Beach Resort, the bridal show featured more than $30,000 in prizes from 47 exhibitors, wedding games and demonstrations, food, cake and champagne sampling, and a fashion show by Buttons Bridal & Formal Wear.

For the first time in the show’s history, couples were asked to make a wish in an effort to receive exactly what they needed to assist with their wedding. Lucky winners included Britney Wilson and Corey Williams (wedding gown and bridesmaids dresses from Buttons Bridal & Formal Wear); Shekyra Joffre and George Lightfoot (wedding photos by Braxton Gardiner and canopy and backdrop by Les Occasions); Tia Francis and Daryn King (three-night stay by Hope Town Harbour Lodge, Abaco); Denterly Penn and Minus Presendieu ($300 gift certificate at Lyn’s Furniture and $500 Saute pan from Kitchen & Table); Samantha Miller and Corey Cartwright (Video Solutions video coverage of ceremony and reception); Judy Brown and Orval Stubbs (one-hour custom photo booth by Digital Kafe Photography, 100 Spandex chair covers by Fairwinds Love & Elegant Settings, SMEG two-slice toaster, and a $300 value by Kitchen & Table).

Kendra Hart and Deangelo Brown sent in the winning video explaining why they should win a honeymoon. They won a Long Island weekend with accommodations from Beyond the Décor, car rental, meals and airfare.

Runners-up Sasha Joyce and Derick Bastian won a couples massage by REMX and dinner for two at Comfort Suites, Paradise Island.

Patrons also won prizes for participation in taking off the garter, kissing and cake cutting, and champagne toasting demonstrations.



