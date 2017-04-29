Easter egg hunt celebrates Rotary Foundation centennial

The historic Collins House grounds was speckled with colorful eggs over the Easter weekend as hundreds of children searched for prizes during six egg hunts throughout the day. The Rotary Clubs of East Nassau, Nassau, and New Providence, hosted an Easter Egg Hunt and Fun Day on April 15 to celebrate the centennial of The Rotary Foundation. Proceeds from the fun day were earmarked to The Rotary Foundation to continue its mandate of doing good in the community and the world.

An appearance from the Easter bunny, and performances by Faddah Fred, Bahamian Tre, Spicy Dee, and Lil Peewee were the order of the day.

Rotary brings together a global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges. Rotary connects 1.2 million members of more than 34,000 Rotary clubs in 200 countries and geographical areas. Their work improves lives at both the local and international levels, from helping families in need in their own communities to working toward a polio-free world.



