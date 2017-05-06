he directive: “lights, camera, action” could well be a part of a film industry future for many of the 100-plus students that attended The Dream Project, a week-long introductory film industry course held recently in New Providence and Eleuthera.

The Bahamas Artist Movement (BAM) workshops were organized by Rowena Poitier-Sutherland and Ronald Sutherland of BAM, and Jeffrey Poitier Productions

BAM provides the intensive workshop experience year round in New Providence with the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture and private and public schools. Other Hollywood instructors at the Dream Project included Jeffrey Poitier, Sir Sidney Poitier’s nephew, and New Orleans jazz vocalist Charmain Neville.

Poitier, who was born in The Bahamas, recounted his early upbringing.

“I grew up in Deveaux Street South, Nassau. I was lucky to have Sidney Poitier as my uncle and that he took me to New York for the opportunity to live this dream of being a working actor.”

Participants stayed at the Sandyport Beach Resort for the duration.

Award winning film and television star Danny Glover said he enjoyed the experience and was impressed with his stay at Sandyport Beach Resort.

“BAM is a worthwhile program and I commend the organizers; I’ve enjoyed the whole Bahamas experience. I loved it here, especially the tranquillity and quietness at Sandyport Beach Resort. It’s a lovely resort with friendly, caring staff and I intend to return with my wife.”

Room attendant, Rosemarie Tulloch, said she recognised the film star right away and was thrilled when he greeted her so warmly.

“I was so excited, I recognised him from the movies — it was a real wow for me, especially to have my picture taken with him. He was also appreciative and thanked housekeeping staff every day,” said Tulloch.

“My company, Jeffrey Poitier Productions, is a BAM sponsor and so I stayed at Sandyport Beach Resort and I’m definitely coming back — it feels like home, a real home away from home. I just want to come back here as soon as I can — it’s unique and special.”

Neville, daughter of Charles Neville of the famous Neville Brothers, agreed with Jeffrey Poitier. “I had such a wonderful stay at Sandyport Beach Resort, everything was absolutely fabulous and I asked them to keep my same room ready. I had a spacious and comfortable suite. I felt like I was at home. And all of the staff made me feel welcome. I would be walking in the grounds and different people on the staff would come up and say, ‘Hi’ to me and ask me how I’m doing. I read the online reviews, but you know, until you have the great experience yourself, it means nothing. Everything was wonderful and I’m going to have to write a song about the sounds and rhythms of the waves as they were relaxing and transformational.”

Vernon Moss, Sandyport Beach Resort manager, was thrilled to host the artists and to play their part in supporting the education of the country’s youth.

“We understand that BAM plans to continue the Dream Project Celebrity Workshop series and we look forward to helping them further this amazing initiative. It is truly terrific what they have achieved for the kids attending the Dream Project workshops.”

Moss said he knew and admired Glover from the Lethal Weapon movies, but was not aware of the extent of his activism and his generous spirit.

“All of the celebrity guests were so gracious and warm with our team. It was an exciting week not only in the workshops but at Sandyport,” said Moss.



