Miss World Bahamas receives her prizes

Miss World Bahamas Ashley Hamilton has been making her presence felt since being crowned, by lending a hand to several charitable organizations — The Island Game Foundation, the Victor Sassoon Heart Foundation for which she will serve as brand ambassador during her reign, as her charitable endeavors will include a healthy hearts project for which she will raise funds for children in need of heart surgery.

She was presented with her prize package during a reception held by the Miss Bahamas Organization. Hamilton’s prizes include a $30,000 cash prize from The Island Game Foundation; an all-expense paid trip to Miss World; Debonaire Boutique dressing for appearances ($6,500); orthodontic treatment, Bahamas Orthodontic ($5,000); designer jewelry, Chevette Williamson ($5,000); suite of leather goods, Haus of RvR ($4,000), VIP suite two-night stay at Melia Nassau Beach All Inclusive ($3,915); cell phone and year’s supply of minutes, BTC ($2,000); scholarship, Music Model and Talents Showcase 2017 ($1,845); chauffeured limousine service, H&H Limousines ($1,800); manicure/pedicure for a year, Darcel Williams #Pienails242 ($1,800); year’s supply Secure Makeup remover, Carib Med Ltd. ($1,500); designer evening gown, Debonaire Boutique ($1,500); assorted merchandise, Venus.com ($1,500); New Oriental Laundry & Cleaners dry cleaning services for a year ($1,500); VIP bowling party, Mario’s Bowling Palace ($1,500); original design, Theodore Elyett ($1,200); Melia Nassau Beach All-Inclusive weekend say ($1,100); Floridita assorted swimwear ($1,000); Club One Fitness Center one year’s membership ($750); Polished Makeup International tutorial scholarship ($600); Bahari assorted merchandise ($500); Commonwealth Fabrics fabrics and notions ($500); Trip for four Dolphin Encounters, Blue Lagoon Island ($400); Diamond Smiles teeth cleaning, consultation and x-ray check up ($250); a year’s supply of makeup ($250); appearances in ad campaigns for BTC, Haus of RvR and Sands Beer; and a spread in Bahamasair inflight magazine Up and Away Magazine.



