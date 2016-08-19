Latanya Collie wins Miss Petite World 2016 crown

In her second appearance at the Petite World Pageants, Latanya Collie was crowned Miss Petite World 2016.

Collie was crowned in Connecticut at the August 6 event that is billed as a pageant for women of all ages as the only requirement for entry is that contestants are 13 or older.

Petite World Pageants honors the accomplishments of women the world who stand five feet six inches and under while celebrating their beauty, intelligence and community involvement.

The Bahamian queen also won the overall evening gown award and best smile award (non-competition award).

Collie first competed at Petite World Pageant in 2015 and was second runner-up. The Bahamas Petite World pageant, which is under the directorship of Antoine Duncombe is usually slated for June, but was pushed back this year which made it possible for Collie to represented The Bahamas once again in Connecticut on Saturday, August 6.

Bahamas Petite World Pageant operates under the directorship of Antoine Duncombe has been in operation since June 2013 and has crowned seven queens to date.

BPWP will crown a new queen in November and is accepting applications for the upcoming pageant that focuses on elegance, intelligence, charisma and charm.



