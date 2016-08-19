The evolution of Wendi

Forget what you thought you knew about Wendi because she will prove you wrong. And it’s no more evident than on her latest three-song EP (extended play) “Risky Business” with songs that speak to her having an edgier and riskier side, and to a woman who is comfortable in who she is.

On the “Risky Business” EP you get that Wendi is a pissed-off chick that is comfortable with herself and her sexuality and that she’s taking risks. It’s completely different from the poppy, soca sounds her fans have come to expect and love from the musical dynamo.

On “Risky Business” Wendi is a lot edgier with electric guitars, lots of drum fills, and lots of wailing soaring to the forefront. She delivers in a grittier tonality than people have known her to have.

And fans will get to hear this “new” Wendi and the sound she brings to her new EP which was released earlier this year during her “The Business Tour” artist showcase on Thursday, August 25 at Pirate Republic Brewing Company on Woodes Rogers Walk.

“It’s really just another way for me to show the Bahamian public that I’m more than just the Bahamian soca artist. And ‘Risky Business’ is totally different from what people have come to expect from me. It’s more edgy. I’m using a much more grittier voice and the song writing is a lot more edgy.”

Reinventing herself at this stage in her career and with this project she says speaks to the beauty of being an artist.

“People know me as being really poppy and fluffy, but on ‘Risky Business’ I’m actually drawing a parallel or metaphor to being in a relationship — like a Bonnie and Clyde situation.”

Case in point — one of the songs on the Risky Business EP is titled “Rip it Off.”

Her approximately hour-long set will also feature all of her Bahamian, soca and pop original songs that many have come to love in the intimate venue which by no stretch of the imagination means that the event could even be considered unplugged. The performance she says will be a music industry standard artist showcase, and that every instrumentalist on stage will present their skills and talents.

“The band has rearranged the music so it’s not going to be your basic play the music outright. It’s going to be all these exciting arrangements and transitions. The music alone is going to be transcendent, exciting and fresh,” said Wendi.

You may have thought of Wendi as poppy and fluffy, but she says to expect the fire during this second showcase, complete with choreographed dance steps.

Her first showcase “Lunar: Eclipse of the Heart” which was an EP she recorded when she was in a sad and confused place, spoke to her coming out of a relationship she had been in for 10 years and showcased songs that were all sad was well received. She expects to surpass that at the upcoming showcase at which the music will be all original material and different from her first showcase, because she’s now comfortable with herself, and her sexuality and is willing to take the risks.

With Zamar as a sponsor, Wendi said the sound and lighting would be amazing.

“People don’t realize how important sound is. I can write the best songs, and sing my heart out, but if you can’t hear it the way it’s supposed to be heard, it’s really not good. Zamar coming on board is a blessing.”

Wendi hopes people come out to experience the new her.

Tickets for “The Business Tour are $10. Doors open at 8 p.m., the show kicks off at 9 p.m.

