Live the experience at Sapodilla September

Fred Ferguson and Tingum Dem Band, the country’s hottest party band, jump Sapodilla Estates’ Signature Series — Sapodilla September — with a journey through the decades and genres from the 60s to today for one night only, tonight.

An eclectic mix of music from the band, coupled with music by Da Butler and a dance performance by Juice Unit which has put together a medley of songs, will allow you to get down to everything from the hully gully to even a little dabbing. There will be something for everyone.

Sapodilla Estates kicks off September with this one-night signature event that you won’t want to miss, because if you do you will have to wait a whole year before it happens again.

“We are so excited about this,” said Gandhi Pinder, Sapodilla’s public relations director. “For the first time since we opened our doors in December 2013, we’re going to be open for the entire month of September — Tuesday through Saturday, due to the high demand, to allow people to experience Sapodilla … good vibes, good entertainment.”

And of course, Fred Ferguson and Tingum Dem Band is the perfect band to set the mood for the rest of the month.

Pinder encourages girlfriends to make it a girls night out, guys to celebrate with their buddies, and for people to simply cheer life and toast to any and everything from a promotion to even exiting a relationship.

Living the Sapodilla experience takes place between 7 p.m. and 12 midnight, and can be had tonight for $50 inclusive of hors ‘oeuvres; and the $125 all-inclusive Belvedere Lounge which comes with signature Belvedere cocktails from chocolate martinis, watermelon martinis, lychee martinis, cosmos and mixed drinks, and butler passed hors d’oeuvres that are also the order of the evening. Options will be available for people who aren’t big vodka drinkers.

While Fred Ferguson and Tingum Dem Band jumpstarts Sapodilla September, Pinder said the celebration continues throughout the month with events that will feature bacon and bourbon, California wines and signature dishes, over the upcoming weeks.

Through the week, the in-house entertainment from either Trent Davis or Leo Jones who puts a classic twist to top 40 tunes on the piano, Mario Lord on percussion and Maitland on guitar, including a steel pan players is to be had Tuesday through Saturday.

“We will always have something going on, but tonight is the one night in September that we’re doing this in such a grand style with a band such as Fred Ferguson and Tingum Dem Band and people will have to come out to live the experience,” said Pinder.

“Anytime you come to Sapodilla — whether it’s for the food, a signature event, all of those things come together along with the service to make it this wonderful experience that people have come to know as Sapodilla. And we like to think there’s only a way that Sapodilla can put it all together to wow every single sense. We invite people who love great music and great entertainment to party with us.”



