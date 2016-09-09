Striking out against breast cancer

With over 90 vendors, you are encouraged to celebrate saving lives by bowling for a cure, browsing fashion and beauty products, buys amazing items, purchasing raffle tickets, sipping on delicious pink cocktails, snacking on scrumptious pastries and munching on tasty hors d’ouvres at the fifth Mario’s Bowling and Family Entertainment Palace’s Paint The Lanes Pink event.

With a goal to bring awareness to the pressing issue of breast cancer, and facilitate further research into the mutations of the BRCA 1 gene, which is prevalent in Bahamian women, Paint the Lanes Pink takes place October 1-2.

The expo will feature exhibitions for jewelry, beauty and cosmetics, children’s and ladies apparel, clutches and handbags, cupcakes and sweets, hair accessories, health and fitness, home décor, money management, natural hair care products, shoes, spa services, undergarments and lingerie — all in support of breast cancer awareness.

A main stage will be set up for entertainment and live demonstrations in the center court.

Paint The Lanes Pink will also host a fashion, hair and makeup makeover for 10 breast cancer survivors, clothing sponsored by local boutiques, hair and makeup provided by Polished. Numerous corporate sponsors have partnered with Paint The Lanes Pink to supply sampling giveaways and prizes throughout the two-day event.

A bowling event that will feature corporate and local bowlers will be a part of the event as teams bowl for a cure. It is expected to be a fun and exciting way for corporate Bahamas to get involved by placing a team to bowl for a cure as they to strike against the deadly disease.

According to health statistics, 34 percent of Bahamian women who are diagnosed with breast cancer are 20 to 44 years old — in comparison to 12 percent of American women under the age of 44. The Bahamas is home to the highest incidence of inherited breast cancer worldwide, with nearly 45 percent of Bahamian women who are diagnosed with breast cancer at the late stage, compared to only about 12 percent of female breast cancer patients in the United States.

Concerned about the statistics, Mario’s Bowling introduced Paint The Lanes Pink: Bowl, Browse, Buy… Bon Appetit! to bring awareness to the pressing issue and facilitate further research.

The event is committed to supporting breast cancer awareness, patient and family care, and educating people about the importance of early detection and to celebrate, empower and educate through community awareness.

Mario’s Bowling management say they aim to celebrate and honor the lives of women and men touched by breast cancer through music, fashion, entertainment, and the power of knowledge.

In an effort to shine continued light on the issue that affects both men and women, Mario’s Bowling and Family Entertainment Palace will host the Saturday event between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. and the Sunday event from 3 pm. to 7 p.m.



