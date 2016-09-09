James Catalyn and Friends to stage their 34th Summer Madness Revue

Corns will be mashed and bunions stepped on once again when James Catalyn and Friends stage their 34th Summer Madness Revue that is expected to be just as hysterically hilarious and thought provoking as past revues.

The show that takes a satirical look at typical, topical and timely topics as it relates to Bahamian life will take place September 15-17 at the Dundas Centre for the Performing Arts at 8 p.m.

This year’s production delivers not only laughs — but social commentary that shines a light on various aspects of Bahamian lives that are usually overlooked

“It is better for us to laugh at wesef, than to have others do it to us,” said Catalyn of his unique way of looking at circumstances through his writing.

In this year’s production, the writings of Jevon Butler, Dwain Wallace and Juliet Holmes have been included. The revue will see the introduction of Holmes and Leslie Ellis Tynes as director and assistant director respectively.

The cast is a mix of generations ranging from veteran members with more than 20 years experience performing with the group, to a younger generation. Cast member include Antoinette Knowles, Shornelle Nesbitt, Kimberly Duncombe, Neil Cleare, Chigozie Ijeoma, Sony Jean-Jacques, Dwain Wallace, Dion Farquharson, Rose Mary Hepburn, LeChante Wright, Sophie Smith, Hope Radliffe, Angelique Hall and Natasha Elliott.

James Catalyn & Friends Theatrical Group has been a tour-de-force on the theatrical scene in The Bahamas for the past 37 years, exposing theatrical performances to many of the Family Islands. They have performed on every major or minor stage throughout the country, including several garden performances at private affairs and staging outdoor theater at many festivals and homecomings.

The group came into existence as a result of Catalyn, a renowned Bahamian writer, poet, satirist and actor, who was invited by Carl Bethel and Noel Hamilton (deceased) of the local television station ZNS TV13 to tape a one hour television special for the station's television series, “An Evening With...” He jumped at the opportunity and gathered several of his friends around him and “James Catalyn & Friends” came into being. Because of earlier performances with James Catalyn, Hamilton became the first “and Friends.” That was in December, 1979.

Since then they enjoyed their own Television Series, “Laughin’ at Wesef” (a phrase coined by Catalyn as a result of expatriate friends saying he was making fun of the Bahamian people as if it was their exclusive right to laugh at Bahamians) on ZNS. In addition, they have done numerous Christmas, Valentine and Independence specials on television. Their plays “I Remember Dat,” “The Courtship” and the musical “Guanahani” have also been televised on ZNS.

Catalyn continues to shape performing arts in The Bahamas encouraging a new generation of Bahamians to follow in his footsteps. He has taken many young persons interested in directing under his wing.

Tickets are priced at $25 and are be available at the Dundas box office at the Dundas, Mackey Street, telephone numbers 393-3728 or 394-7179, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily.

Reserved tickets not collected by 3:00 p.m. on day of performance, will be sold.

“Summer Madness” 2016 will be staged in Marsh Harbour, Abaco at St. John the Baptist Anglican Church Hall on Saturday, September 24 at 7:30 p.m., and at The Regency Theatre in Freeport, Grand Bahama on Saturday October 15. Children and babies are not allowed admission into the show.



