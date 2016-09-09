If you missed Dale K, you missed a hilarious good time

I did not know what to expect when I decided to take in the Dale K hypnosis show last weekend at the Atlantis — suffice it to say I’m happy I did, especially after having missed his two-night run back in May. And while I don’t know when and if he’s returning, if he does indeed make an appearance on an Atlantis stage, and if you’ve missed both shows to date, ensure that you make a beeline to get your ticket. It’s a show that definitely should not be missed. I hadn’t laughed so much in a long time, and I was enthralled at the same time, wondering if it was true or not. No matter what, Dale K’s show is very entertaining.

I really had no I idea what to expect from a hypnosis show, except for what I’d seen on television — much less Dale K’s hypnosis show to boot, or Dale K himself, who he promotes as “that almost evil comedy hypnotist.” That gave me reason to pause and be a little afraid.

With thoughts of what I’d seen on television of hypnosis in my head, when it came down to Dale K choosing volunteers from the audience, I volunteered my husband, and shot his hand into the air. Needless to say, he quickly pulled it back down. His excuse, he’d taken medication. Dale K discounted us both because we were trying to coerce each other onto the stage. And besides, whatever foolishness happened up there, I wanted to record him, and not have it be the other way around.

But as the show settled in with the 20-or-so-odd “volunteers” that took to the stage and I came to realize that the people weren't made to cluck like chickens or anything else that made the look utterly stupid, I eagerly looked forward to being a part of the second round of volunteers to be selected. Unfortunately, that wasn’t how it worked. As the show progressed Dale K “weeded out” the people that did not respond to his “hypnosis” to his liking, until he got to a core five or six people that responded beautifully. And it was hilarious as all get out. I laughed most of the night.

Among the final “volunteers” there was the black guy “Will” with the baby doll that Dale K continuously bopped in the head with his microphone, and who while under “hypnosis” did his best to protect his baby that he’s named Leah — and goodness knows it was funny to witness the three guys on stage “give birth” to their bundles of joy.

Then there was the Caucasian female (whose name I’ve forgotten) who when she went under Dale K’s hypnosis simply fell over in her chair which in itself was hilarious, forget that Dale K made her answer a shoe phone — from in the audience — twice; and who could forget Frank who said he has shoulder issues, but didn’t seem to have a problem with his shoulder when under “hypnosis.”

Dale K in one instance had Frank hold his arm in the air for what seemed to be an inordinate amount of time, and he reported having no issues doing so.

To end it all, Dale K kept his core group under hypnosis until the very end — that is until they walked under the exit sign to leave the theater. Any audience member who shook Will or Abby’s or Frank’s hand as they walked back to their seat and before they exited the door and told them good show, the “volunteer” would have to act like they were riding a horse and make that classic cowboy “yee-haw” sound. I couldn’t help but reach out to Will as he past me and burst into laughter when he responded as Dale K said he would.

And poor Abby, who wore six-inch (Christian) Louboutin stilletos, a pair of skin tight jeans and a strapless top was really put to work by the men on the other side of the theater. They could not get enough of her.

Dale K says he debunks, Hollywood’s sensationalized idea of the supposed hypnotic trance or the power of hypnotist’s have over their subject. He said hypnosis isn’t about controlling someone but rather suggestion by tapping into people’s imagination. And he said no matter what he suggested his “volunteers” were aware of everything done to them.

Dale K is a certified hypnotherapist, but says much of what he’s learned about his stage show is self-taught.

While his show was only on for a three-night run last weekend, there’s no telling if he will be back. If he does make a beeline to get tickets, as it’s definitely worth it.



