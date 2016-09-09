It’s Bruce Bruce ya’ll

Some of television’s funniest comics have appeared on the Joker’s Wild Comedy Club stage at the Atlantis, and this weekend Jokers Wild Comedy Club continues the winning comedic trend with an appearance by Bruce Bruce, the comedian who has been the host for two seasons of BET’s “Comic View” to many appearances on television and film is making his way to an Atlantis stage.

With a wit, spontaneity and dazzling personality that set him apart from other standup comedians, Bruce’s name is synonymous with keeping audiences rolling with laughter thanks to his captivating improv skills and larger than life comedic style.

And he will take to the stage at the Atlantis Theatre tonight and Saturday for two shows. Showtime is at 9 p.m.

His steady style of comedy has been showcased around the United States, and his brand of entertaining spans the genres and entertains audiences young and old. Although known for his adult comedy, he prides himself on not using vulgarity to win a laugh. He is said to win audiences over with every appearance he makes. This show is suggested for audiences 18 years and older.

Bruce is a comedian that has found his mark in the business.

He headlined the 2008 Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal.

On the feature film front, Bruce made a cameo in the HBO Films feature “Idlewild,” appeared in the “Larry the Cable Guy-starrer,” “Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector,” with Ice Cube in Columbia Pictures’ “XXX: State of the Union” and in the Screen Gems comedy “Think Like a Man.”

Bruce has created crazy characters like the “Lime Pimp” in Hair Show starring Mo ‘Nique, and “Dewayne,” the lovable security guard in The Wash starring Snoop Dog and Dr Dre, and as the memorable “Golf Ball Eddie” in Who’s Your Caddy.

You can currently find Bruce on IFC’s “Maron” and, now on DVD, in “Top Five,” also starring with Anthony Anderson in the music video by KEM, “You’re On My Mind,” his recent DVD release, “Losin’ It: Live from Boston,” and in constant reruns of “Comic View” on BET.

Described as one of the US’s favorite standup comedians, he can also currently be seen on the national “The Real Mike Epps Tour.”

Bruce’s comedy can be traced back to when he was working as a chef directly out of high school. He would entertain his customers with his humor while cooking up BBQ dishes. Bruce also worked as a FritoLay’s salesman and did everything from shelf placement to performing his comedy sets during their corporate meetings. Eventually, Bruce took his comedy routine to the Comedy Act Theater in Atlanta and was a hit. When BET’s Coast to Coast searched for new and talented stand-up comedians, Bruce pursued the opportunity to appear on the show. He incessantly auditioned at each club in the area. Ultimately, he appeared on the show three times.

In 1993, Bruce made his first appearance on HBO’s Def Comedy Jam, followed quickly by an impressive appearance on the Showtime at the Apollo hosted by Steve Harvey in 1994. Bruce was asked back to the Apollo two more times in 1995. His career skyrocketed from there.

After receiving the highest ratings ever as the host of “BET’s 10th Anniversary Comic View” for two seasons, Bruce returned to the BET family as the two-time host “Coming to the Stage.”

Bruce went on to star in his own “Comedy Central Presents” special which he followed with a release of his one-hour comedy special DVD “Bruce Bruce Live”(2003) and more recently on “Losin’ It” (Showtime 2011).

Bruce’s bigger than life personality has transcended his personality onto the music video scene as well. He has made guest appearances in videos with Ludacris and the Ying Yang Twins (after being named in their hit song “Salt Shaker”). He appeared in the monstrous 1996 summer hit “Come On Ride the Train (Ride It)” by Quad City DJs and can also be seen in Outkast’s music video “So Fresh, So Clean.” Most recently, Bruce appears with Anthony Anderson in the KEM music video, “You’re On My Mind.”

Bruce’s memorable festival appearances include the prestigious, Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in both Chicago (2009) and Montreal (2000 /2003/2008), Laffapalooza in Atlanta, GA (1999-2002) and the U.S. Comedy Arts Festival in Aspen (2002).

Tickets to Bruce Bruce are $45 and can be purchased at the Atlantis Box Office.



