The falcon the man, not the bird

falcon is a bird of prey with long pointed wings and a notched beak. Falcon Watson is not. He’s a self-taught musician and the brain behind the Falcons Band, a high-energy band with a varied range that gets rave reviews every time it performs, and the organization known as Falcon Entertainment that can provide live entertainment for whatever you want from a magician to a comedian, bottle dancer, fire dancer, limbo dancer, Junkanoo, and anything you can think of.

And it’s Falcon Watson’s Falcons Band that will be heating up Tuesday nights and giving it a different tone during the month of September, hosting of a 70s and 80s themed night in costume of the period, at the Duke Hanna Entertainment Center and Bahamas Musicians and Entertainment Union on Horseshoe Drive.

“I wanted to create something where the mature people could come to hang out and enjoy good music,” said Watson. The first of the Tuesday night oldies parties was held last week, and after the band’s first set, they were hit with a power cut. The band’s fans sat around for about an hour-and-a-half hoping for the electricity to return so that the band could resume playing, but eventually had to throw in the towel. This upcoming week, if the lights go out, Falcon says he will be prepared. He has secured a generator.

“Tuesday night was out of my control, but I have secured a generator for next week,” said the man who knows that he has to ensure that his fans are happy.

“I have a lot of people who support me to the fullest from I started in this industry, so I want to do something for all of those people to come out and relax with their significant others and friends, and enjoy the old school music,” said Falcon, 62.

He knows what it means to entertain.

And for everyone who has wondered for years what Falcon Watson’s real name is — it is indeed Falcon and was given to him by his parents.

“I don’t really need a nickname for the stage. I grew up with one, the one my parents gave me. A name no one forgets,” he said.

Falcon was born and grew up in Gordon’s, Long Island — a little settlement that in his day had only five houses and in which his grandfather and his wife, their two sons, and their wives and children lived. He moved to New Providence at the age of 14 and caught the “music bug.”

Falcon said he would listen to music continuously, until one day he purchased himself a drum set and got to work practicing to play. When the self-taught musician became proficient, he then started playing with bands and played with the likes of Ezra and the Polka Dots, The Young Doctors and The Island Boys.

He recalls neither of his parents having any musical inclination and says his talent came from his love of and wanting to play music.

“I watched people, listened to people, and just worked hard,” he said.

He recalled at one point trying to take music lessons. Those lessons ran the gamut of just one class.

“I tried to take up music and my wife laughed at me. I told her I drove down Market Street, and told her I went to Mr. Bain’s music place and I went for one day. When you’re young, you want to play on the drum set, but he let me play on the table desk — mama, papa, mama, papa — but I really went there to play on a drum set. I didn’t know he was teaching me drumming stick control, so I could practice the bounce. I didn’t go back and messed that up.”

But the self-taught musician did well enough on his own. He chalked it up to his own disciplined nature. He parlayed that into what today is known as Falcons Entertainment, which specializes in Bahamian music and entertainment that he said thrills not only the locals, but the tourist market as well, with the ability to play music that encompasses a variety of genres from calypso to reggae, jazz, and Latin. And additional services from comedians to fire dancers, limbo dancers, bottle dancers, Junkanoo groups, tarot card readers, caricature artists, stilt walkers, jugglers and face painters.

Falcon remains relevant in 2016 and he chalks it up to discipline and knowing the logistics in the entertainment industry.

“You have to be very disciplined in terms of attitude, going to work on time and doing the right thing and you have to practice every day,” he said.

While Falcon no longer plays the drums in his band, he has taken on a mentorship role, molding the members today to what he wants.

“I know what I want my band to sound like and what I want it to look like.”

Today’s Falcons Band is comprised of Trevor Hepburn, bass; Prince Joseph Williams, lead guitar; Deangelo Johnson, drums; Edward Collins, keyboardist; Anthony “Monks” Flowers, percussionist; Florence Gibson, vocals; Dwayne Simmons, vocals; Herbert Deleveaux, vocals; Diansa Armbrister, vocals; Terrance Gilbert, vocals and Shea, vocals.

“When I go into my bandroom I know what I want and I don’t allow anyone to interfere with my vision, they can add, but there can only be one vision, not two. I know my direction,” said Falcon.

In the history of the Falcons Band, Falcon said he’s played many conventions at the top hotels around the island, but says the “sweetest one” was a show they did in Texas.

He encourages people to come out to this Tuesday’s event to see how they have matured and what they are able to do.

Admission into Tuesday’s oldies night is $10. The doors open at 7 p.m., with a deejay, the band takes to the stage at 8 p.m.

A 70s and 80s themed party

Who: The Falcons Band

When: Tuesday nights in September

Where: Duke Hanna Entertainment Center and Bahamas Musicians and Entertainment Union on Horseshoe Drive.

Time: Doors open at 7 p.m., with a deejay, band takes to the stage at 8 p.m.

Admission: $10



