Stag’s Leap Wine & Wisdom Series

Bristol Wines & Spirits, the exclusive distributors of world renowned Stag’s Leap wine, recently hosted a composed wine tasting and food pairing at the exclusive Old Fort Bay residence of Lady Eugenie Nuttall for some of Nassau’s top restaurateurs.

The Wine & Wisdom series, a signature event for the local Stag’s Leap brand, featured the exquisite tastes of its variants, all of which were paired with a meticulously curated food offering designed by Chef Horatio Smith.

Nearly a dozen restaurateurs — Phillippe Sahnoune and Sherry Sahnoune (Lyford Cay Club), Bobby Chen and Christina Hermanns (Summer Palace), Freddie Lightbourne (Poop Deck West), Araina McWeeney and Rachel Jung (Aquafire), Tristan Fouere and Angela Fouere (Social House) and Gandhi Pinder and Daveen Armstrong (Sapodilla Restaurant) were whisked away to the Stag’s Leap District with each elegant pairing.

The carte du jour featured tastes of brie, smoked salmon and caviar and also paid homage to the Islands of The Bahamas with a lobster pairing.

“It is always a gratifying experience when we are able to take our food and beverage industry partners on a tour of Napa in this way,” said Rhys Campbell, vice president of corporate affairs, Bristol Wines & Spirits.

“Any palate, experienced or otherwise, will quickly garner an appreciation for this premium product. Its unique taste truly transports those enjoying it right to the front steps of the Stag’s Leap district in California. This was certainly the case for our partners at the intimate dinner.”

Treasury Wine Estates Brand Manager Bradley Fox said he couldn’t be happier with the continued progress of the high-end Stags’ Leap brand in the local market.

He described the gathering as the catalyst for what will ultimately become the operational norm for the brand.

“We are confident that wine-lovers in The Bahamas will choose Stags’ Leap varietals for their dinner parties in the upcoming festive season” said Fox.

Juan Bacardi, owner of Bristol Group of Companies Limited was also present.



