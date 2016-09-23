242 Caribana Music Festival on tap for the weekend

Dillon “D-Mac” McKenzie will join former Haitian president Michel “Sweet Micky” Martelly who leads the line up of artists on tap for the 242 Caribana Music Festival.

D-Mac, and Sweet Mickey will be joined at the festival with a supporting cast that will include Ricardo Drue, Demarco, and Fresh Revolution.

The Top Dawg Entertainment festival will be held on Saturday, September 24 at the Botanical Gardens. The event is described by organizers as an initiative to show the world Caribbean culture and to raise awareness on the increasing problem of violence against women.

D-Mac will be backed by the All for One Band when he takes to the stage, and as usual he says his fans can look forward to a high-energy performance, with the sweet sounds of rake n’ scrape music, the order of the day for this Bahamian standout.

“You don’t want to miss it. This is going to be huge. This is going to be live. This is going to be epic,” said D-Mac.

He also said he would be honored to represent Bahamian music and do his part in raising awareness about violence against women.

“This is going to be crazy, so make sure you are at the Botanical Gardens,” said Drue who sings the popular “Mr. Professional Drinker”

According to “I Love My Life” singer Demarco, the Botanical Gardens is going to “bu’n up” so everybody needs to ensure that they are at the site to take in the inaugural festival on Bahamian soil, and be a part of the movement to end domestic violence against women.

Gates to the music festival opens at 12 noon; the party continues through 2 a.m.

Tickets are $30 general admission, $100 VIP and $250 sky box.



