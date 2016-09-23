If you miss Ailey II’s performance this weekend, you will miss a “once-in-a-lifetime experience,” according to Robert Bain, director of Dance Bahamas School and the National Dance Company of the Bahamas.

Bain says it will be one of those instances where if you don’t attend, you will be saying you should have gone.

“These dancers are extremely good and they’re getting great reviews everywhere they travel in the world and I think we should experience that,” said Bain who has spent more than three decades in dance. He began his training at the Vera Allen School of Ballet in Grand Bahama, and then The Dance Theater of Harlem, New York.

Ailey II’s dancers have been described as spectacular beings. This company of dancers are renowned for merging the spirit and energy of the United States’ best young dance talent with the passion and creative vision of outstanding emerging choreographers, and they are on Bahamian soil to perform two shows on Saturday at the Atlantis Theater — a matinee at 2 p.m. and a gala performance at 8 p.m.

Among the dancers that are performing with the junior company of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater is Courtney Celeste Spears, whose likeness is the face of Ailey II this year. Spears, a Baltimore, Maryland native who is in her second year with Ailey II which is under the artistic direction of Troy Powell, is also the granddaughter of Andrea Sweeting, Sister Sister (Breast) Cancer Support Group president.

Prior to her arrival, Spears had said she was beyond excited to be able to perform in the home of her mother, D’Andrea Cary’s birth.

Ailey II’s new works program will showcase the dancers’ versatility as artists.

“We train in a lot of different styles — ballet, contemporary and modern — so our new works piece happens to be one of my favorite programs because I feel like it’s a show that caters to everybody, and all people in the audience. The show is going to be wonderful and cater to so many audiences and the different people in the audience,” said Spears.

Spears who spent many of her school breaks in The Bahamas during her formative years said she never imagined she would be able to “come home” and share such a high level of dance with Bahamians.

“Mr. [Alvin] Ailey’s dream was to create a modern dance company that celebrated the African American experience that celebrated the beauty of dancers of all skin color all coming together to share this art form, so this is his dream to see this idea of unity spread across the world. I’m just happy that I have a home that I love as much as The Bahamas to share that with. Ailey II has never been to Nassau, so for me I’m happy to be a part of something bigger than myself that has a vision of that.”

Founded in 1974 as the Alvin Ailey Repertory Ensemble, the company embodies Ailey’s pioneering mission to establish an extended cultural community that provides dance performances, training and community programs for all people. Under the direction of Sylvia Waters from 1974 to 2012, Ailey II flourished into one of the most popular dance companies in the U.S. combining a rigorous touring schedule with extensive community outreach programs.

With Powell now at the artistic director helm, Ailey II continues to thrive as he brought a fresh dimension to the company.

Bringing Ailey II to The Bahamas was “a great accomplishment.” The massive undertaking to make it happen began last year after she made contact with Bain and Sweeting

The company kicked off its season in July with performances in France, moved on to Spain, before returning to American soil performances and are now on New Providence.

The company members will also host a workshop today at the British Colonial Hilton Hotel between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to which all schools with programs are invited to experience a lecture and demonstration.

Concern for the arts

Even though Spears is not a Bahamian, Bain said the Ailey II dancer is concerned about the arts environment in the country of her mother’s birth. He said she did not know him, but contacted him and expressed how she felt.

“In her mind and spirit she wanted to do something here when the time came, so that’s how that really started. She reached out to me and we started the process. We hopefully want to raise the level of dance, how people see it, and also use this opportunity to expose this new generation, because as far as dance is concerned in this country it’s changed a lot [over the decades]. We’re dealing with a different generation — which we understand, but also have to do things to accommodate them as well. What we hope will happen from this particular concert in addition is to start educating the dancers coming up. Eventually I will have to replace myself and everybody else and so we need to start that process now. It’s not late, but we should have done that a long time ago, but we need to start thinking about replacing ourselves, and educating the new generation of Bahamian dancers.”

Bain said the dance scene in the country has to change, just like the rest of the world.

“I always tell my students The Bahamas ain’t no different from anywhere else in the world, and we’re just as smart as, just as talented as, and so we can achieve the same things. I would like to see something mushroom from this whole experience.”

Funds raised from Ailey II’s weekend performance will go towards assisting with educational funds for dancers of the National Dance Company of The Bahamas, and to assist with the Sister Sister (Breast) Cancer Support Group.

Spears who began taking dance lessons at an early age said she learnt that dance is a “beautiful language” and is something everyone can relate to and connect to each other.

“I want people to come to the show and takeaway some things that they can use within their own lives and their personal selves. Mr. Ailey was always big on seeing people on stage, but I think he wanted people to be able to see themselves, and actually relate to people on stage and be able to connect with them within their own personal stories.”

She wants people to leave Ailey II’s performance inspired.

“At Ailey II we’re all between the ages of 20 and 24, so we’re all very young still in our dance careers and so for the youth it’s great. For me personally, even though I’m a part of the company, I’m inspired by my company members every day because they’re all so young, but they’re also so disciplined, so focused and so dedicated to our craft and our art form. When I first saw Ailey productions for me to see such well-rounded and sound, sophisticated young people on stage, and a beautiful company was so inspiring. To see such young-hearted, young-spirited, young adults and make their mark on the world was very inspiring.”

Tickets for Ailey II are $75 matinee; $175 VIP for the gala performance and $125 general admission. Tickets can be purchased at Dance Bahamas School, Nassau Street.

