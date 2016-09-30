I’m quite sure, that when some people initially read the title of today’s article, the voices in your head, they may indeed be a little bit apprehensive as they say to themselves or another it would appear that D. Paul is going to be dealing with the subject of people who may be mentally ill. No my friend, you can rest assured that I will not be dealing with that at all. However, I will as usual be discussing a subject that is indeed extremely important when it comes to being successful across the board.

Whether you’re aware of it or not, we’re talking to ourselves in our head so-to-speak all the time. For example, people will awake and say to themselves upon awakening sometimes, I don’t think today is going to be a very good day, or oh my god it’s Monday again and I never seem to have a good day on Mondays. Now hopefully not too many of my valued readers around the globe are speaking to themselves in this negative, destructive manner because if you are, you’ll actually be setting yourself up for a really bad day of failure across the board.

Let me remind all of my valued readers of the universal law of attraction. This law states as follows, we attract toward us people, circumstances and events in accordance with our thinking. Yes indeed, when you start thinking about negative events and then visualizing them at the beginning of the day, believe me, you will, you must attract these negative events into your life.

Yes my friend, as Earl Nightingale put it in his gold record, “The Strangest Secret”, we become what we think about for most of the time. Yes we do. So will you mentally examine yourself at the beginning of each and every day to make absolutely sure, that the voices in your head are indeed voicing positive thoughts rather than very negative ones. This is vital to your continuing success.

• Think about it!

Visit my website at: www.dpaulreilly.com.

Listen to “Time to Think” the radio program on STAR 106.5 FM at 8:55 a.m. & 6:20 p.m.



