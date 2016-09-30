The unstoppable Tebby

When it comes to Tebby Burrows you can always expect the unexpected — that there will be a story to tell and that the story will be true to her. The singer-songwriter who mixes her own unique flavor of music — a mixture of Caribbean, pop, R&B, soul and a little EDM (electronic dance music) that makes for the one-of-a-kind sound you get when she releases her music which is all Tebby. And she’s true to form in her latest release “Watch Me Do Me”.

Rather than simply release a single, or music video for her latest single “Watch Me Do Me”, Tebby opted to release a dance video which she did in collaboration with videographer Farreno “F.Dot” Ferguson and dancer Myrkeeva Johnson who choreographed a routine that encompassed the song. Lyric videos are more cost effective than a full production video, and fans love them, because they get to learn the lyrics and sing along.

Tebby’s “Watch Me Do Me” which has a pulsating beat, and EDM/House style that captures the high energy through a mixture of dance styles dropped on September 23.

“I’m super proud,” said Tebby of the video.

The EDM vibe more upbeat dance music “Watch Me Do Me” is Tebby’s second single.

She previously released the Caribbean vibes “Settle Down” which was shot by Bahamian director Gary Wong in Los Angeles, and which has been remixed for the Spanish speaking community. The single is currently number two on TEMPO’s Cross Caribbean Countdown.

Both of Tebby’s singles to date have been penned from her personal experiences. She came up with “Settle Down” in her kitchen as she thought about how focused on her music and career she was and about not wanting to settle down.

“I started banging on the table and kind of came up with that,” she said.

“Watch Me Do Me” is similar in message in that Tebby again speaks to individual empowerment — to being out there on her grind and telling people to watch her do her. The song speaks to her proving people wrong if they say to her that she can’t do it.

She also hopes fans take away from the song the fact that they too can do whatever they put their mind to. And that they say to the people that don’t believe them to watch them do themselves and to remain focused while doing just that.

The singer, whose smooth vocals captivates audiences, allowing her to retain their attention for her catchy melodies and honest lyrics says she’s already thinking ahead as to what her next thing will be, as well as performing at a number of events at home and internationally.

Tebby has always been musically inclined and always sang. The daughter of Phillip and Bernadette Burrows said as a little girl her dad would always joke that he knew when she was home because there would always be noise. While she studied business and marketing and dabbled in the field for a while, her passion to sing called to her and Tebby decided to pursue music full time.

“I knew that I was a hard worker and I knew that I was going to give 100 percent in whatever I did, so I said I might as well do that with something that I love, and is my passion. I’ve been going hard at it. And I think people recognize passion, so it’s been going great. I’ve seen a lot of doors open allowing me to be creative and to travel and to perform.”

She has opened for Grammy Award winning artist Joss Stone at Hardrock, Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic; performed at the legendary BB King Blues Club & Grill in New York City, and at Irie Weekend in South Beach, Miami, and collaborated with Reggae sensation Busy Signal which she said was “cool”.

Tebby who has the ability to draw in the crowd as she moves effortlessly between R&B, reggae, alternative and pop, combined with her unmistakable passion has also performed at a number of high profile events at home —the recent Miss Universe Bahamas pageant at Albany, as well as the Bahamian Icon Awards, and the Miss Earth Bahamas pageant.

Tebby has collaborated with reggae sensation Busy Signal and been featured on the Travel Channel TV series “Music Voyager”.

As she takes her musical journey, Tebby says she always pays homage to the queen diva — Beyonce, and loves Etta James’ music as she’s all for the Blues. She also has a thing for country artists, as she believes they’re the best at telling stories. She also says Ronnie Butler, who she had the privilege to meet a few months ago is cool. And Sean Paul is someone she would like to work with.

“I’ve got an eclectic taste, so that’s why so many genres get mashed up into my music,” she said.

As she looks to the future, Tebby says she wants to write music, travel and tour and get into all of her other passions.

“I feel like I’m a storyteller, so I don’t ever just label myself as a musician. I tell stories and music is one outlet,” said the Bahamas-Miami-based artist. “But I love acting … I love theater … I was in Shakespeare in Paradise two years ago. I love writing, so I feel all of that in my future.”

She said teaming up with awesome, creative people to make good work means everything to her.

Tebby says her artistic ability comes from both sides of her family.

“My dad is a visual artist, that’s one of his hobbies that he’s really good at. He draws amazingly. I get that side from him. And then my mom’s side — the Johnsons are like crazy performers. At every Christmas party my aunt has a skit that all the grandkids and nieces have to be a part of; and my mom has 11 siblings and they’re performers by nature, so I think I get it from them.”

But as she does her, and explores the sounds she’s come to think of as uniquely Tebby, she wants fans to be open to those sounds and what she may possibly produce.

“I’ve had a lot of people say they don’t really listen to house music or dance music, but they really like it [in my music]. So just be open to new sounds, and take away the message, which is most important,” she said.

At home Tebby can be found in the studio with Brandon “SosaMan” Major and working with him to come up with new material. Even though she’s recently released two singles so close together, she’s looking forward to coming out with more songs in the near future.

“People can always expect the unexpected with me and that it will be a story that’s true to me,” she said.

As for the notion that it’s hard for artists in The Bahamas, Tebby said her experience has not been the same, and that she’s encountered people that have been supportive of her and her music on her journey.

“Other artists and creative individuals that I’ve collaborated with have been so supportive, that I think we’re cultivating a community of building each other which is great,” she said. Tebby has also appeared in television and print commercials.







