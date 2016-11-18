Miss World Bahamas to host hurricane benefit concert with promoter Ryan Knowles

In the weeks since the devastating passage of Hurricane Matthew through the islands of The Bahamas, Miss World Bahamas Ashley Hamilton has been busy bringing new meaning to the motto “beauty with a purpose” as a champion of the cause of hurricane relief. She has traveled to areas hardest hit by the storm and spearheaded an exercise which delivered supplies to hundreds of households in need. And now, along with promoter Ryan Knowles, she will host Concert for a Cause on Sunday, November 20, at Compass Point, West Bay St.

The hurricane relief benefit concert will run from 5 – 8 p.m. and feature local artists such as Tebby, Judah the Lion, Sonovia Pierre, Richa Sands, Bodine Johnson and many more.

“People think that being a beauty queen is all about crowns and gowns, about glitz and glam, but nothing could be further from the truth as far as the Miss World system is concerned,” said Miss Hamilton. “We are called to work, to make a difference in our communities. As a caring Bahamian, I felt compelled to do something to help alleviate the suffering of those who lost so much during the storm, and I am happy to partner with Ryan Knowles, who is like minded in that regard.”

Knowles is also excited about Concert for a Cause.

“I urge the public to come out and support the concert which will be very entertaining to say the least,” said Knowles. “We all know someone who has been impacted by the storm, some worse than others. If each of us gives a little, together we can make a huge difference. This concert will be a fun way to do that. I'm thrilled to partner with Ashley and the Miss Bahamas Organization for this event, and even more thrilled that all the funds we raise will go directly to the people who need it the most.”

Concert for a Cause is the latest in a series of hurricane relief efforts Miss World Bahamas has undertaken, including organizing a relief mission to Central Andros where she and The Island Game’s CEO Pete Deveaux took care packages of food and cleaning supplies to 400 homes.

Concert for a Cause will be the last official event in The Bahamas for Miss Hamilton before she leaves for Washington, D.C., where she will compete in the 66th edition of the Miss World Beauty Pageant, slated for December 18 at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, National Harbor. Upon her arrival to Washington, she will be the guest of honor at a reception held by the Bahamas Consulate. The Miss World competition officially begins on November 26.



