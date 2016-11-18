Peace, prosperity, progress

The title of today’s article is a slogan I heard in a Public Service Announcement on television recently which I thought contained a wonderful Formula for Success in Life, across the board. So let’s take a look at the three words in the title, one by one.

Firstly, is an extremely important word in my opinion and indeed it certainly is very important to me personally ‘Peace’. I’ve said it over and over again to many of my friends and acquaintances; my #1 goal in life is to be at peace. As far as I’m concerned, if one is not at peace with oneself and the world, in essence one has nothing.

To be at peace with oneself a person needs to fully understand and know who they are, an Awesome, Very Special and Uniquely Talented ‘Child of God’. Once a person knows this Truth and thus meditates each and every day on The God WITHIN, they will be at peace. And as written about before, only when every single soul presently inhabiting Planet Earth is at peace with themself, will we have Peace, real Peace on earth.

The second word in our title for today is Prosperity. Once we have #1 Peace, we can set out to achieve our other goals which will hopefully bring us Prosperity and Great Success. However, make sure that you have Peace before you start to pursue Prosperity. Contrary to the belief of many, money does not bring a person happiness or peace. So Peace is #1 followed by Prosperity #2.

The third and final word in our Success Recipe is Progress. It is my contention, that when we are totally at peace with ourself and our world, and of course once we have become prosperous, which we will once we work diligently to achieve our goal and don’t squander everything away, we will be Prosperous, in the true sense of the word. Once we have achieved the first two Peace and Prosperity we’ll indeed have Progressed far in life.

• Think about it!

