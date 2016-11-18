BNT’s Christmas Jollification this weekend

The island’s most popular event of the festive season takes place this weekend (November 18-20) at the 11-acre Retreat Garden on Village Road.

The Christmas Jollification – an arts and craft festival now marking its 25th anniversary – is a major fundraiser for the Bahamas National Trust (BNT).

The event features more than 100 vendors offering crafts and cuisine, as well as a range of holiday spirits.

Major sponsors include Bristol Wines & Spirits, Commonwealth Bank, Bahamian Brewery, Summit Insurance, Asa H. Pritchard, Bahamas Waste, Bahama Rental and Caribbean Bottling. The Jollification opens with a special BNT-members evening today (Nov 18) with refreshments provided by Bristol Wines and Spirits.

Caribbean Bottling and Schweppes is partnering with the BNT on a special membership promotion. Those joining the BNT at the members evening will receive a special Tervis Tumbler.

The event opens to the public on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for members, $10 for non-members and $3 for young people under 17.

Vendors will offer a variety of food, crafts, jewelry and gift items. The Jolly Market will feature homemade jams and jellies, cakes, jewelry, chocolates and straw work from a number of artisans.

“We have worked very hard to recruit new vendors for this year’s event so as to present new and exciting gift ideas,” said Sally Varani Jones, of the Jollification organizing committee.

And no festival at The Retreat would be complete without a well-stocked horticultural section.

The annual raffle will feature prizes donated by Guy Harvey, Bahamian Club, Stepping Stone Quilters and various Jollification vendors.

A children’s crafts section sponsored by Asa H. Pritchard will feature nature-oriented games and activities, as well as Christmas crafts. There will also be face painting, Haagen Daz ice cream and cotton candy.

At the Mistletoe Lounge, patrons can sample a range of spirited beverages from Bristol Wines and Spirits and the Bahamian Brewery. John Watling’s Distillery will offer a selection of rum gift sets.

Chefs and food vendors will offer conch fritters, cracked lobster; gyros, grilled lamb, Greek pastries; Filipino delicacies, conch salad and Mexican favorites.

The East Nassau Rotary Hamburger Van will serve their “world famous in The Bahamas” burgers, and Discovery Club members will be working the Coca-Cola Van.

“It is hard to believe that this event is 25-years-old,” said BNT Deputy Executive Director Lynn Gape. “We started out with 20 vendors and it has grown each year, thanks to the support of our loyal sponsors. It is now the most popular event of the Christmas season.“

The BNT is a non-governmental, non-profit, membership organization working to protect Bahamian natural resources by building a network of national parks and promoting environmental stewardship.



