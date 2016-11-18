Club One Fitness Centre and Chickcharney Challenge teams up for ‘Zombie GloCr’

Club One Fitness Centre and Chickcharney Challenge have teamed up for the first annual Zombie GloCr (Glow Obstacle Course Run). The event will be held at Fort Charlotte's moat November 26th, 2017. Starting at 6 p.m. The Zombie Run will feature about 12 obstacles over a distance of about 1.75 miles. The obstacles will take on a Zombie Apocalypse theme as participants will have to avoid live zombies throughout the course to avoid point deductions.

Zombie runs have been popularized and spreading in the U.S. at all times of the year and the organizers wanted to bring a similar event to The Bahamas. For the event the organizers have added a fully glowing obstacle course run. The race starts near sunset for a scary and challenging course.

The aim of the event is to allow people to do something fun with their fitness. As expressed by Chickcharney founder Chester Robards, “I have always said since starting the Chickcharney Challenge, lots of people go to the gym, but when do they really get to test their fitness gains? Chickcharney Challenge is one of those events that allows that to happen, and now we have diversified the challenge and added a fun theme that everyone will love. The course will not be as difficult as a Chickcharney Challenge because we want parents to bring the kids and teens out to run the course. Encouraging our younger generation to stay active is so important.”

The event targets everyone. For those who don't want to run the zombie apocalypse zone, there will be an amazing activity area with vendors like ‘Pop Stop’, bounce houses and other fun things for the kids. But the highlight will be the haunted house which will be in the underground tunnels of the fort.

Proceeds from the Zombie Run will benefit both the Bahamas National Council for Disability and the HeadKnowles hurricane fund. The general public is invited to participate in the obstacle course or just volunteer as a live zombie to support the event. A volunteer meeting will be held on Friday Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. at Club One Fitness Centre. Interested vendors and sponsors can find Club One Fitness Centre or Chickcharney Chirren on Facebook or our website challengeyourself.fit, or contact Dianne at Club One Fitness at 327-2685, or at Dianne@clubonebahamas.com for more info. People can sign-up at Club One Fitness or online on the company’s website.



