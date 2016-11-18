Leading ladies to heat up the runway at Red Dress Soiree

Twelve leading ladies, 12 red gowns, one magical night. On Saturday, December 10, 2016 The Red Dress Soiree, powered by Aliv, will once again celebrate exceptional Bahamian women showcasing red gowns created by local designers at a high energy charity event. The event will be held in the Imperial Ballroom at Atlantis. Tickets are available for a donation of $225.

The event, dubbed the glamorous giveback, will feature a cocktail reception, a runway presentation of each leading lady in her specially designed gown, followed by a three-course dinner, dancing and a silent auction. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the event’s silent auction benefit The Bahamas AIDS Foundation, specifically its work with adolescents infected with and affected by HIV/AIDS.

Attendees will be treated to 90 minutes of world-class entertainment as more than 10 local artists perform R&B and soul hits as the women rip the runway.

The 12 leading lady honorees have made significant contributions to society across many disciplines including disability equality, teen mothers, literacy and education and much more. The ladies include: Kim Aranha, Andrea Archer, Marion Bethel, Kayleaser Deveaux-Isaacs, C. Kim Gibson, Felicity Humblestone, Dr. Kim Johnson-Scriven, Janet Kemp, Christine King, Charlene McPhee, Alana Major and Neulessa Major.

“I am both humbled and honored to be selected as one of the 12 leading ladies this year,” said C. Kim Gibson. “I consider it a privilege to be among such amazing ladies who have not only excelled in their careers but have also given of themselves to make a difference in our country. I usually shy away from being in the spotlight, however supporting this cause overrides any reluctance that I may have had initially. Adolescents and children affected with HIV and AIDS is a population that is usually overlooked and proceeds from this event go a long way in improving the lives of those affected.”

Creating one-of-a-kind gowns for each leading lady will be 12 designers including Apryl Burrows, Gillian Curry-Williams, Theodore Elyett, Anthea Bullard, Patrice Lockhart, Javotte Bethell, Brynda Knowles, Rudolph Brown, Myrlande Julien, Ria Georgina, Phylicia Ellis and Kathy Pinder.

Community minded corporate sponsors of the event include Aliv, Percy’s The Island Game, Zamar Productions, Tyreflex Star Motors and Mercedes-Benz and Commonwealth Fabrics.

“The effects of HIV/AIDS are still far reaching in our society, and through our Ruby Level sponsorship of this event, we aim to help bring awareness to the severity of this disease and provide assistance to the adolescents in the Bahamas AIDS Foundation’s Outreach Programme,” said Erica Laing, executive director, T.I.G. Investments Ltd. “We salute the work of the committee, and the Bahamas AIDS Foundation at large, and we look forward to an amazing evening at the glamourous giveback!”

The Bahamas AIDS Foundation Adolescent Outreach Programme provides tutoring, psychosocial intervention, peer support , job training and placement, a snack and a hot meal, referral services, and individual and group counseling, all of which are directed to enable the adolescents to lead long, productive, healthy lives. The Red Dress Soirée, powered by Aliv directly supports these efforts.

Tickets can be purchased at The Bahamas AIDS Foundation on Delancy Street, Tristar Insurance Agents & Brokers Ltd. on East Bay Street and York Street, or by visiting www.reddressbahamas.com.



