The Cleveland Williams story: In pursuit of excellence

Many Bahamians may recall the budding young “counter-tenor” singer at Christ Church Cathedral during 1976/77, who under the tutelage of the Rev. Dr. Fredrick Fleischer, the guidance of the late Dean William Granger and the benevolent assistance of Christ Church Cathedral members, achieved a Bachelor of Arts in Music Education and a Masters of Arts Degree in Music from Prairie View A&M University in 1982.

Cleveland was not only successful academically in Texas, but also sang as a chorister in Houston Grand Opera’s (HGO) production of “Aida”, by Giuseppe Verdi, and later performed the role of Luddud (the conjuror) in HGO’s production of “Treemonisha”, an opera by Scott Joplin.

At age 23, Williams returned to Nassau to make a contribution to the Bahamian educational system as a music teacher at A.F. Adderley Senior High School in 1983. Having had a burning desire to continue his music education and performance opportunities, in 1984 Cleveland pursued studies in Germany.

After a period of five years in Europe, he was successful as the first black student to be accepted into the prestigious conservatory of music in Venice, Italy, the Conservatorio di Musica Benedetto Marcello di Venezia. Today, Williams is the first and only Bahamian to hold the title “Maestro di Canto”, the highest degree awarded to a graduate singer by the Italian Ministry of Education. Whilst a student in Italy, Cleveland continued to grace the stages of theaters and concert halls by performing concerts throughout the Italian peninsula and in European cities like Scandinavia, France and Germany.

At the completion of his European studies, Cleveland became an employee of the Ministry of Tourism, and jointly opened the Bahamas tourist office in Italy with Michaelangela Vismara. To exhibit his gratitude to the government of The Bahamas, for the opportunity to market the Islands of The Bahamas in the Italian marketplace, Williams quickly took action to sharpen his skills and knowledge about tourism and marketing, by engaging in weekend courses at the Italian Institute of Tourism in Milan, and efficaciously completed a doctorate in tourism studies at the University of Naples in 1992.

With the doctorate in hand, Cleveland continued his journey with 11 years at the Bahamas tourist office in the United Kingdom. He effectively developed the niche markets of diving and golf. Hence, The Bahamas was placed at the top of the UK dive market, with numerous Bahamas dive articles dominated the UK dive shows.

Due to his competent ability to align himself with professionals in the marketplace, a partnership was forged with the European Confederation of Golf, which led to The Bahamas’ hosting of three major golf tournaments: The Bahamas Pairs Challenge at Cable Beach Hotel, The Reuters’ Pair Challenge at Atlantis, Paradise Island and the Sun/ Bahamas Pair Challenge at the Lucayan Beach Hotel, in Freeport, Grand Bahama.

As a tourism ambassador, Williams continued marketing The Bahamas in the incentive/meetings and conferences arena in the northeastern United States, based at the Bahamas tourist office in New York. This experience was short-lived, with his repatriation to work at the Ministry of Tourism in Nassau, in June, 2008.

Upon his return to Nassau, with the belief that “to whom much is given, much is expected” and that every Bahamian has the responsibility to do his or her part in nation building, Cleveland formed the Nassau City Opera Company and produced the following operatic productions and concerts:

• Treemonisha, by Scott Joplin.

• Porgy & Bess , by George Gershwin.

• The Story of the Negro Spirituals.

• Verdi’s Requiem.

• Mozart’s Requiem - a “National Remembrance Day Concert”, given as a tribute to Bahamian fallen heroes i.e. Royal Bahamas Police Force officers and Royal Bahamas Defence Force officers, who lost their lives in service to The Bahamas.

In addition to his musical contributions in Nassau, Cleveland made some significant contributions to the Ministry of Tourism’s Authentically Bahamian Unit, but was further abled to demonstrate his marketing ability by advocating strongly with Minister of Tourism Obie Wilchcombe about the importance of developing cultural tourism in The Bahamas, as a means of increasing tourist arrivals.

Having the belief that tourism and culture are potent economic engines for a great many countries, he capitalized on this factor in an attempt to reposition The Bahamas. Williams aggressively went after the feasibility of attracting a number of international cultural festivals to the destination, such as the creation and making of the Bahamas International Opera Festival, the Bahamas International Choral Festival, and the Bahamas International Accordion Festival.

Drawing from his European and American background, Williams exhibits the ability of not only being capable of tapping into his musical and artistic experiences, but also that of establishing new relations with cultural organizations and entities, thereby encouraging them to bring their events to The Bahamas. As a result of his efforts, The Bahamas recently hosted The America Cantat 8 International Choral Festival, August 21-31, 2016.

This is how The Bahamas won the bid to host the America Cantat International Choral Festival which was never staged outside of Latin America.

This festival brought over 500 choral participants to The Bahamas. It impacted not only the economy, but also uplifted the city of Nassau culturally.

The successful staging of the America Cantat/ Bahamas International Choral Festival brings closure to Cleveland’s 30 years of sterling service to the government and the people of The Bahamas at the Ministry of Tourism; as he has been accepted to the University of Connecticut’s Graduate School, in pursuit of a Ph.D in Italian Literature and Culture, funded by an anonymous donor.

Cleveland expresses sincere gratitude to all those persons who over the years gave unselfishly of themselves in support of his journey. Your contributions, moral support and encouragement are the wings that give flight to his passion and dreams.



