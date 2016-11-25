Bahamas Council of Deliberation to honor Basil L. Sands with testimonial ball

The Bahamas Council of Deliberation will honor Basil L. Sands, sovereign grand commander, United Supreme Council, Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite of Freemasonry, Prince Hall Affiliated, Northern Jurisdiction, at a testimonial ball to be held on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at the Meliả Nassau Beach resort on Cable Beach.

Sands made history as the first non-American to achieve the high office of sovereign grand commander in May of this year when he was elected to serve as the 19th sovereign grand commander of over 7,000 Scottish Rite Freemasons, Prince Hall Affiliated, from the United States of America, Barbados, Canada, Europe, the Far East and The Bahamas.

The Bahamas Council of Deliberation will host some 60 officers, deputies and assistants for the 22 Orients and other members from the aforementioned countries along with local Masonic bodies on the big occasion which promises to be a majestic night.

A certified chartered accountant, Sands was born in Clarence Town, Long Island to the late Ronald and Nora Sands. From teacher to accountant, Sands is a trailblazer who has always exhibited strong leadership traits that would follow him throughout his professional, civic and masonic career. He was the founding president of the Bahamas Institute of Chartered Accountants in 1971.

He was appointed by the Japanese government as honorary consul of Japan to The Bahamas. He served in that position for 26 years and was awarded Japan’s “Order of the Sacred Treasure” in 1993. He and his wife of 63 years, Roberta “Bobbie” Turnquest-Sands, have five children, Robert “Sandy”, Diane, Basil, Renée and Duane “Ernie”.

Sands has been a part of Prince Hall Masonry for the past 57 years and is a past master of Royal Eagle Lodge, the first Prince Hall Lodge in The Bahamas and has been awarded an honorary Past Grand Master title from the Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas. Without a doubt, Sands has also enjoyed a stellar Scottish Rite career.

Family, friends and the brothers and sisters of all Prince Hall Affiliated bodies are expected to attend the ball to honor Sands and look forward to enjoying the positive and forward-thinking progress which his dynamic leadership will bring.



