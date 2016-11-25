BNT’s Festival Noel set for December 2 in Freeport

Festival Noel, the Bahamas National Trust’s (BNT) signature holiday celebration in Freeport, is all set for Friday, December 2 at the Rand Nature Centre on East Settler’s Way.

The only fundraiser of the year for the BNT's Grand Bahama branch, all proceeds from Festival Noel help support the island’s national parks. This year, funds are greatly needed to repair hurricane damage to park facilities.

Festival Noel is a ticketed event, with all food and drink complimentary. Advance ticket prices are $45/$50 (members/general). On the day of the event, tickets are all $55.

Tickets are available at Bristol Wines & Spirits and the Rand Nature Centre. BNT members must obtain advance tickets at the Rand Nature Centre to receive a discount.

The festival starts at 7 p.m. and will feature tastings of a score or more of fine wines selected by Bristol Wines & Spirits, as well as creative cuisine prepared by chefs from top local restaurants.

Participating restaurants include Agave, La Parrilla, Senor Frogs, Bootleg Chocolates, and Chocolatess Island Delights.

This year, Pineforest Academy’s culinary department has also entered to win the Top Chef Competition, thanks to Bahamas Wholesale Agencies, which is donating ingredients to participants.

Over the course of the evening, Festival Noel patrons will vote for their favorite dishes in the Top Chef Competition.

In addition to wine and food sampling, guests can browse and purchase a range of works created by local artists. This year’s featured artist is Benjamin Ferguson Jr.

Born on Grand Bahama, Benjamin trained in art and art education at The College of The Bahamas. His work addresses simple views of life as well as important issues. He has exhibited in both Nassau and Grand Bahama, and currently teaches art at the senior high level.

Other participating artists include Del Foxton, Ken Heslop, Lamaro Smith, the Grand Bahama Artists Association, Samantha Green, Matthew Wildgoose, Oldbahamas.com and Debbie Borsetto.

“Festival-goers should bring comfortable shoes, as they will be entertained under the glittering Christmas lights by the Royal Bahamas Police Force Pop Band,” said Festival Noel Committee Member Karin Sanchez.

Last year’s fundraiser drew some 300 ticket holders and involved scores of staff members and volunteers who helped make the event a huge success.

“The planning committee appreciates the generous support from the Grand Bahama community and our corporate sponsors,” Sanchez said. "We expect our 22nd annual Festival Noel to be an even greater success.”

In addition to Bristol Wines & Spirits, major sponsors include Polymers International, the Ministry of Tourism, FOCOL, Bahamian Brewery, H.G. Christie, Keys Bahamas Realty, Sunny Isles and Freeport Advertising.



