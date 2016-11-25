Miss World Bahamas off to Miss World pageant

And she's off! Miss World Bahamas Ashley Hamilton left for Washington, D. C. on November 22 where she will spend just under a month competing in the 66th edition of the Miss World pageant. Ashley will go up against beauties from over 120 countries in the world’s largest beauty competition.

Ashley’s first day in Washington was spent fulfilling official duties as a goodwill ambassador. She attended a special reception held in her honor at the Bahamas Consulate General, hosted by Consul General Paulette Zonicle. Also in attendance were Ambassador Dr. Eugene Newry and some 30 Bahamians residing in the area.

Consul General Zonicle warmly welcomed the beauty queen to Washington. “The Consul General is pleased to have Miss World Bahamas here in D.C. We are committed to supporting her throughout the competition and we encourage all Bahamians to come out and support Ashley on December 18. We are confident that she will represent herself and The Bahamas extremely well.”

Accompanying Ashley to Washington was Miss Bahamas Organization (MBO) Vice President Jerome Sawyer, who thanked those who assisted in any way with Hamilton’s preparations for Miss World.

“Getting Ashley to Washington was a gargantuan effort, and we wish to thank the small army of persons and businesses who helped to make it happen. Sponsors, designers, family and friends, and the entire MBO team all had a hand in the effort. We are eternally grateful for the level of support you all gave.”

The long list of sponsors who helped to make it happen includes The Island Game Foundation; Mac Duggal; Venus.com; BTC; Bahamas Orthodontic Center; the Bahamas Consulate General; Commonwealth Fabrics; Debonaire Boutique; Masquerades Junkanoo Carnival Group; Pink Soles; Chevette Williamson; Club One Fitness; David Rolle; Bahari; Haus of RVR; Cole’s of Nassau; Salon Sophia; Obsession; Signature Styles; Uptown Boutique; All Yours Virgin Remy Hair; BTVI; Myrlande Julien; Cardel McClam; H & H Limousines; New Oriental Laundry; Shawn Forbes; Floridita Swimwear; and Aqua Soleil.

Ashley's road to the Miss World crown officially begins on November 26 with the start of the competition. The event culminates with the finale on December 18 at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center.



