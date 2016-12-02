I often wonder why we keep on referring to ourselves as human beings. Actually there’s an expression used frequently by a whole lot of people that goes like this — we’re human beings living a spiritual existence. Well my friend, when I commenced my spiritual studies many years ago at the University of Metaphysics, I for the first time in my life was made aware of the fact, that we’re all spiritual beings living a human existence. This is the truth as I know it to be. In other words, although our earthly parents are human, our real parent is our Creator as in effect we are all — with great emphasis on the word all — children of God, born in his image and likeness which of course makes us all spiritual beings.

So why am I getting you to focus on this fact of life? The answer is really quite simple, so that you will know the truth, and as that well-known saying so correctly puts it, the truth will set you free — free to be all that you can be. Yes indeed, as today’s title states it we’re spiritual beings and not human beings as we keep on referring to ourselves.

So hopefully the information put forth in this article will give you a brand new self-image based on a real appreciation of your true Identity. You’re not some mere human being — you’re a spiritual being traveling along the road of life as you live a human existence. I do hope that this information will assist you in feeling real good about yourself as it reemphasizes your divine heritage.

So it is my wish that today commences a whole new beginning for you as you either “A” become fully aware of your true nature, or “B” you once again start to really focus on the truth which you were made aware of sometime back but had perhaps temporarily forgotten. Yes indeed, we’re spiritual beings living a human existence. So now that you know this, go make it a great day as you teach others the truth about themselves.

