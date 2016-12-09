I’m quite sure that when many people initially read the title of today’s article “The Two N’s Choice” they will no doubt be quite puzzled by it, saying perhaps to themselves or another, D. Paul keeps on coming up with these strange titles, I guess to get our attention, but what is the two N’s choice all about, you may query? Well my friend, yes I do endeavor whenever possible to come up with catchy titles to these articles to initially get your attention and start you thinking about what the lesson for today is going to be.

Well my friend let me not keep you in suspense any longer — the two N’s that I mentioned in today’s title stand for nasty or nice. So in reality, what I’m getting at is this. When you awake each morning, you just like everyone else have a simple choice to make and it’s this — Will I be nasty or nice today to all those whom I interact with?

I can just imagine some unenlightened people saying with a puzzled look on their face, well it all depends on whom I’m interacting with. If for example, you’re talking about my disgusting boss at work, well then, why should I be nice to him as he’s always nasty to me? Well that’s not the way life works my friend. Never forget that what you put out you’ll get back. So if you keep on being nice to someone who’s inclined to be nasty believe me you’ll eventually notice a difference in their overall demeanor and behavior.

Yes my friend, in the end it’s all about our attitude and not someone else’s. So I do hope that every single morning as you awake after thanking the Creator for yet another day, you’ll vow to be as nice as you possibly can to literally everyone you meet and interact with. When you do this consistently, I guarantee that you will get great results that will assist you to have a very pleasant and successful day.

