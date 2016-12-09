25 silent auction packages valued at more than 40K to be bid on at Red Dress Soiree

You can luxuriate at One&Only Ocean Club with a weekend stay in the Hartford Wing in an ocean-view room, with dinner for two valued at $4,348. This is one of the top prizes to be bid on and won, among more than 25 other exclusive packages to be auctioned at this weekend’s Red Dress Soiree.

The digital silent auction features more than 70 individual items grouped into specially curated packages offering patrons the opportunity to bid on luxury items and services, trips and excursions.

A three-night getaway for two at February Point, valued at $3,650, features a luxurious weekend getaway to February Point, Exuma; accommodations in a two-bedroom suite (Drame) at February Point and dinner for two persons is equally as enticing.

The “ultimate stay-cation”, valued at $3,640, includes a relaxing getaway at A Stone’s Throw Away in an island view room, double occupancy with breakfast included, valued at $600; an 18-hole round of golf and lunch at Nineteen or Footprints at Albany, valued at $2,950; and a dinner experience at Aquafire, valued at $90, is also up for auction at the Red Dress Soiree.

Then there’s the wind down at Abaco Club, Winding Bay package, valued at $3,337, featuring a three-day/two-night stay at the Abaco Club on Winding Bay, including a cabana with unlimited golf course and access to a golf cart ($3,000) and domestic round-trip airfare for two on Sky Bahamas ($337), which is equally as enticing.

The Red Dress Soiree, a black tie affair powered by Aliv, will offer all 25 packages in an auction at the bi-annual runway show and cocktail reception on Saturday, December 10 at 6:30 p.m. in the Imperial Ballroom at Atlantis.

The silent auction goes live at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. Persons not attending the event may participate in the silent auction as well by registering online and participating the bidding process. Packages can be previews at www.reddressbahamas.com.

The Red Dress Soiree, a glamorous evening, is not just about fun and fashion. It supports a serious cause. One hundred percent of the proceeds benefit the Bahamas AIDS Foundation’s work with adolescents infected with and affected by HIV/AIDS.

Packages include gift certificates to a wide selection of restaurants on New Providence and Paradise Island, including One&Only Ocean Club, Albany, Café Matisse, Olives Meze Grill, Compass Point, Sapodilla, Luciano’s of Chicago, Tru Bahamian Food Tours, Chef Simeon Hall, Chef Jamall Petty and Cheesecake Heaven.

The Florida Fiesta package features two tickets to anywhere Jet Blue flies and a stay at the Marriott.

Family Island getaways include trips to Kamalame Cay in Andros, February Point in Exuma, Abaco Club at Winding Bay and Pineapple Fields in Eleuthera, and are inclusive of transportation provided by Sky Bahamas, Bahamasair and Bahamas Ferries.

The “ultimate stay-cation” packages include accommodations at One&Only Ocean Club, The Cove Atlantis, The British Colonial Hilton, Comfort Suites and A Stone’s Throw Away.

Those people with a taste for adventure can bid on dive packages from Stuart’s Cove and Bahama Divers, an Exuma excursion on Powerboat Adventures as well as gifts from Jet Link Adventures, Dolphin Encounters and Seahorse Sailing Adventures.

Liquor connoisseurs can bid on a champagne and wine tasting courtesy of Young’s Fine Wine, as well as selections from Bristol Cellars and John Watling’s.

After indulging, Club One, New Providence Community Centre, MacFit 360 and Jemi Wellness have donated memberships for those people looking to hit the gym.

Spa packages from Mandara Spa, Albany Spa, Windermere Day Spa, Red Lane Spa, Baha-Retreat and Perfect Ten Day Spa provide the perfect opportunity to relax and unwind.

In addition to the silent auction sponsors, corporate sponsors of the event include Aliv, The Island Game, Zamar Productions, Mercedes-Benz and Commonwealth Fabrics.

Red Dress Soiree tickets can be purchased at www.reddressbahamas.com for a $225 donation, the Bahamas AIDS Foundation on Delancy Street, or Tristar Insurance Agents & Brokers on East Bay Street.

RED DRESS SOIREE

When: Saturday, December 10

Where: Imperial Ballroom, Atlantis

Time: Cocktails 6:30 p.m., runway 7:30 p.m., dinner 8:30 p.m.

Attire: Black tie

Donation: $225



