A monthlong Christmas celebration at the village at Arawak Cay

Performances from the Prison Marching Band, the National Youth Choir, the Rhythm Band, LeChic Female Dancers, Puzzle and the Shell Saxon Superstars jumpstarted the Ministry of Tourism’s month-long celebration of the Yuletide season with the opening of its Bahamian Christmas Village at Arawak Cay.

The Christmas Village, where authentic Bahamian gifts, Christmas decorations, holiday treats and entertainment will be showcased, will make for an exciting venue for Bahamians and visitors alike to gather and enjoy a Bahamian Christmas.

Today’s first Friday at the village will feature the Prison Marching Band, Kingdom Mime Ministries, the Ministry of Tourism’s choir, Rhythm Revolution, Nita and a rushout from the Valley Boys.

“Christmas is a festive time, and we in the Ministry of Tourism want to share our culture with visitors in a uniquely Bahamian way. The Christmas Village at Arawak Cay is a fantastic event in that we get to Rake n’ Scrap in the Christmas with our visitors. We are also showcasing a different Junkanoo group each night — think of it as a preview for what is to come on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day during our annual Junkanoo parades,” said Ministry of Tourism Director General Joy Jibrilu. From Monday through Friday, there is something for every family member in the Christmas Village.

The Christmas Village is open to the public weeknights from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. pm.

Electrifying cultural performances take place each evening, including drama, dance and music to satisfy the adult appetite. Locals and visitors can expect performances by the best in Bahamian entertainment.

For the food lovers, there will be cooking demonstrations of Bahamian Christmas dishes by noted local chefs and sampling of delicious Christmas delights.

The Christmas Village at Arawak Cay is a one-stop shop for all holiday needs, featuring a variety of artisans selling unique Bahamian gifts and Christmas decorations.

The first 100 children will get to choose a gift from under the Christmas tree each evening. Santa Claus and his helpers will also be on hand for photos. There will be a bouncing castle, a Christmas arts and crafts stations and much more.

The Ministry of Tourism wraps up its Christmas celebrations on the eve of Christmas Eve, because on December 23 all roads lead to Thomas A. Robinson Stadium for the most exciting Christmas football game — the Popeye’s Bahamas Bowl.



