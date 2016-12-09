Get all of John Legend

In early New Year’s celebration never sounded so good. R&B crooner John Legend comes to the Atlantis LIVE stage.

The award-winning and platinum-selling singer-songwriter will take to the stage on Friday, December 30 for an intimate show in the 4,000-seat Imperial Ballroom, two days after his 38th birthday and on the heels of releasing his latest album, “Darkness and Light”, which dropped this month.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled than to have John Legend to kick in 2017. This is exciting,” said Marcy Miles, Atlantis executive vice president of sales and marketing.

“The great thing about doing it on December 30 is it kicks off the New Year’s weekend, and the property will be full and people will have exciting things to do, including taking in the fireworks display,” said Miles.

With 22 days to go until the Legend show, Miles expects a sold-out show. There are still some tickets to be had across the price points, but Miles said they have been pleased with the ticket sales.

“The response has been wonderful. We’re thrilled.”

Tickets to the John Legend performance are $425 for platinum, $325 for gold and $250 for silver, VAT excluded. Each ticket comes with complimentary beer, wine and champagne for two hours.

Legend, who was born John Stephens, was a child prodigy who began singing gospel and playing piano at age five. With the release of his fifth album, he has a body of work from which to choose for his upcoming Atlantis concert.

He will more than likely perform tracks from his fifth album, “Darkness and Light”. This is an album which will appeal to fans because it blends soul with mesmerizing pop and addresses thoughts of America’s future following that country’s recent presidential election.

Prior to this album’s release, most of his actual music has been about relationships. But, he said, this time around, he wanted to show an entire person — not just the person in love, but also someone who’s thinking about the world.

The 12-track “Darkness and Light” album features collaborations with Chance the Rapper, Miguel and Alabama Shakes frontwoman Brittany Howard.

“Love Me Now” is the album’s lead single.

Legend can also select works from his original albums, with songs like “Stay With You”, “Save Room”, the beloved “Ordinary People” and the soulful “Open Your Eyes”.

Get Lifted was his first studio album and was released in December 2004; that album has endured on the strength of “Ordinary People”.

Evolver dropped in 2008 with the pop-oriented single, “Green Light”.

Wake Up!, in which he was backed by the Roots, was released in September 2010 with covers of socially conscious songs like Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes’ “Wake Up Everybody” and Donny Hathaway’s “Little Ghetto Boy.”

The Love in the Future was released in 2013, with his much-covered hit single “All of Me”. He followed all of that with this month’s release of Darkness and Light.

This musical genius, who will perform on Bahamian soil, counts Babyface, Donny Hathaway, Raphael Saadiq, Al Green, Maxwell and Steve Wonder among his influencers.

Miles said concert-goers won’t be disappointed and are in for a treat with great music from Legend.

Persons who attended Diana Ross’ New Year’s concert at Atlantis to ring in 2016 can certainly attest to the fabulous evening that is to be had.

JOHN LEGEND

When: Friday, December 30

Where: Imperial Ballroom, Atlantis

Showtime: Doors open at 8 p.m.; curtains go up at 9 p.m.

Tickets: $425 for platinum, $325 for gold and $250 for silver, VAT excluded. Each ticket comes with complimentary beer, wine and champagne for two hours.







