Subtly stylish and quietly bold ‘Moonlight’ is a must see film

Moonlight (U.S.-Rated R)

Cast: Trevante Rhodes, Andre Holland, Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris

Genre: Drama

Dwight’s Rating: 3.5 Stars

Sorry Bahamas, but you’re more than likely just not collectively mature enough to handle one of the best movies of the year. And, as such, it will probably not be playing at the country’s big multiplexes.

The coming-of-age drama, “Moonlight”, has had a spectacular week; the low-budget film (only about $5 million, compared to $45 million for this week’s U.S. box-office champ, “Office Christmas Party”, or $180 million for “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”) has been showered with praise and award nominations.

On Sunday, out of its 10 Critics Choice nominations, it won two awards — Supporting Actor for Mahershala Ali, and Best Acting Ensemble for the entire cast. This week it also garnered three Screen Actors Guild nominations and six Golden Globe nods. Plus, it’s landed on (and even topped) countless Top 10 movie lists for 2016.

And yet, I’d be shocked if “Moonlight” plays in any form of wide-release here. It focuses on a young man dealing with his dysfunctional home life as he comes of age in Miami during the "War on Drugs" era. The story of his struggle to find himself is told across three defining chapters in his life as he experiences the ecstasy, pain and beauty of falling in love while grappling with his own sexuality.

And therein lies the rub — a young black man coming to terms with his sexuality — on the big screen in The Bahamas? Just as the much more explicit “Brokeback Mountain” never played here (pulled at the last minute, hours before it was set to open in theaters), it seems unlikely — no matter how many awards it wins — that the majority of Bahamian audiences will be open to this very well-made film.

“Moonlight” was quietly tucked in to the middle of The Bahamas International Film Festival (BIFF) over the weekend with little fanfare. But the buzz has been loud, and so the turn out was still pretty decent.

Nevertheless, a movie that addresses a latchkey child living in poverty in Miami with a crack-head mom, surrounded by drug dealers, and being picked on by bullies while coming to terms with his sexual identity – which is based on a play entitled “In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue” (!!!) – is bound to make some people very uncomfortable. The film tackles all of these issues in a very authentic and no-holds barred manner. Only film documentaries or television series seem brave enough to attack such issues, particularly in regard to minority groups in the U.S.

However, it’s more than the risqué material that makes “Moonlight” special. Beautifully directed by Barry Jenkins — who appears on track to becoming just the fourth black man ever to be nominated for best director at the Academy Awards (only John Singleton, Lee Daniels and Steve McQueen have been so honored) — the film is blessed with stunning cinematography, creative and innovative editing, a stirring score and soundtrack.

Two members of the cast are getting lots of attention — the aforementioned Ali and Naomie Harris. They are both great. But the entire cast is stellar, including songstress Janelle Monaé and Andre Holland, who currently stars on the Cinemax series, “The Knick”.

Of particular note, though, are the three gutsy actors playing the lead character Chiron. We see Alex Hibbert playing him as a child, Ashton Sanders as the teenager, and former track athlete Trevante Rhodes as a young adult. In a stroke of masterful casting, they all do an amazing job of expressing Chiron’s pain as he struggles with his many issues, and each is able to convey so much feeling without uttering a single word.

Unfortunately, your best hope of experiencing this very touching film will likely be at one of the boutique movie houses. In fact, The Island House is hosting its very own film festival next month, and will feature one showing of “Moonlight”. Otherwise you’ll have to watch this subtly stylish and quietly bold film at home.

In the meantime, the rest of us can only hope that we will soon be collectively mature enough to recognize that, in a country that always seems to welcome movies about kidnappers, murderers and people plotting to take over the world, that watching, enjoying and even loving films dealing with controversial subject matters doesn’t necessarily mean you endorse, support or take part in such behaviors.

• Dwight Strachan is the host/producer of “ Morning Blend” on Guardian Radio. He is a television producer and writer, and an avid TV history and film buff. Email dwight@nasguard.com and follow him on twitter @morningblend969.



