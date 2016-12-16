Ronnie Butler Jr. to give rare Bahamian performance on January 7

Every Bahamian knows the name Ronnie Butler. Dubbed “the godfather of Bahamian music”, his calypso rhythms and satirical lyrics have been woven into the country’s cultural tapestry for more than 50 years. What some may not realize, however, is that Butler’s son and namesake — known as Ron — is also a multi-talented entertainer. And though he has sung and acted on stages the world over, Ronnie Butler Jr. has not performed in his home country for decades. On January 7, however, he’ll perform at Green Turtle Cay’s Bluff House Beach Resort as part of An Evening to Remember, a cocktail reception and fundraiser commemorating the 40th anniversary of the island’s Albert Lowe Museum.

“My jazz recordings have been played on Bahamian radio, but this will be my first time singing live in The Bahamas since childhood, and I couldn’t be more thrilled. In fact, I think the only person more thrilled than I am is my father,” said Butler.

At just nine, Ron began performing with his father at Ronnie’s Rebel Room and other venues throughout The Bahamas. Later, he was part of the European swing band, The Solicitors, and appeared in stage productions in New York; Washington, D.C.; and Los Angeles.

A member of New York’s prestigious Atlantic Theater Company, Ron has appeared in television programs such as “Without a Trace”, “Crossing Jordan”, “Boston Legal”, “How I Met Your Mother”, “Scrubs”, “Ugly Betty”, “Medium”, “Dirty Sexy Money”, “Torchwood”, “It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia”, “Bunheads” and “Secrets & Lies.” He’s best known for playing Oscar, the clever receptionist on Nickelodeon’s “True Jackson, VP”. His film appearances include “Homicide”, “Smother”, “Rain”, “Funeral Day” and the upcoming “Alex & Jaime”. Ron’s 2004 performance in HBO’s “Everyday People” earned an Independent Filmmaker Project award for Best Breakthrough Performance.

In recent years, Ron has also become known for his uncanny portrayal of President Barack Obama, appearing as the president on national radio and television and in online sketches. His short film, “Modern U.S. President” has received more than 2 million hits to date on YouTube.

As front man in a music trio that performs at various Los Angeles venues, Ron’s entertaining and engaging stage presence has garnered a loyal following. Whether singing a jazz standard, one of his father’s classic calypso hits, or a unique and haunting arrangement of a classic song, he’s captivating to watch.

Tickets for “An Evening to Remember” are $50 and may be purchased online at www.albertlowemuseum.com, through Molly McIntosh at the Bluff House Beach Resort (242) 365-4247; Julie Farrington at Island Property Management (242) 365-4047; or Mandy Roberts: (242) 365-4402.

Established in 1976 by Bahamian artist and historian Alton Lowe, Green Turtle Cay’s Albert Lowe Museum was the country’s first historic museum. Through an extensive collection of artifacts, photographs, paintings, sculptures and writings, it tells of the Lucayans, who first inhabited these islands; the Eleutheran Adventurers and Loyalists, who sought refuge here; and generations of Bahamians, who struggled to survive in the face of isolation, adversity and the cruelty of nature. For more information, visit www.albertlowemuseum.com or telephone (242) 365-4094.



