A D-Mac & Friends’ All Star Christmas

It’s going to be a Christmas to remember, as Dillon “D-Mac” McKenzie and 28 of his friends take over Exuma for a three-day weekend blowout, dubbed D-Mac and Friends’ All Star Christmas Weekend in Exuma.

The music extravaganza will unite a cross section of deejays, entertainers, bands and singers from multiple genres, including gospel, rake ‘n’ scrape, reggae, soca and calypso, with the added bonus of delicious Bahamian food and an authentic Bahamian cultural show showcasing limbo and fire dancers.

McKenzie’s inspiration behind the event is simply his love for the island and the people.

“I’m passionate about the growth of the island and I appreciate the support I receive from my family and friends every time I come home,” said D-Mac. “Last year we had a blast with D-Mac & Friends’ Christmas in Exuma, this year I extended it to three nights of non-stop music because I wanted to create economic opportunities for the island,” said McKenzie.

The three-night event kicks off with a free gospel concert on Thursday, December 22 and two all-star concerts featuring top entertainers on Friday, December 23 and Saturday, December 24.

On tap for the gospel concert will be Denczil Rolle & Friends, Daneisha Curry, Karrington McKenzie, The McKenzie Sisters, R.K.C. Praise Team, Church of God of Prophecy District Youth Choir, Palestine Union Baptist Church Praise Team, Farmer’s Hill Praise Team, Al Gibson, Mt. Sinai Union Baptist Praise Team and The Taylor Children will take over Regatta Park in Georgetown for the three-day All-Star Christmas Weekend.

The gospel concert will be hosted by radio personality Pastor Vaughn Miller with music by DJ Godson and DJ Counsellor.

MDeez, Bodine, Veronica Bishop, Elon Moxey, Sammi Star, Benje, Dyson Knight, Blaudy and D-Mac himself all backed by Exuma’s Tropical Breeze Band will take over Regatta Park on December 23 and 24 for the blowout all star segments of the concert and Kalik beer-fest.

Also performing will be the Synergy Band, The Calypso Band and The Sweet Love Band. The concert will be hosted by the Mighty Pencil and Dwight Hart, with music by DJ Rev, DJ Scooby, DJ Spliff and Code Red.

Both concert nights will honor Exuma legends George Whylly, Kenneth Nixon and Godfrey Bowe.

D-Mac and Friends’ Christmas in Exuma was first hosted on the island in 2013 and rebooted in 2015 to the delight of residents and local businesses who benefited from the economic boost. The overwhelming success of last year’s concert heightened the anticipation of D-Mac and Friends 2016, and this year the event was expanded to three nights to include a night of gospel music honoring Exuma’s gospel music icon, singer-songwriter Al Gibson, the author of classic songs “Brand New World” and “Living with Jesus on the Other Side”.

D-Mac and Friends’ All Star Weekend is sponsored by The Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture; Ministry of Tourism; D-Mac Productions; Cash N’ Go; Exuma Beach Resort; Kalik; Sandals Emerald Bay; Club Peace and Plenty; Don’s Car Rental; Four C’s; Two Turtles Inn; BTC, SkyBahamas; Island MMTS; YHMedia; Pineapple Air; Audio Plus and 98.3 The Breeze FM.

Tickets for D-Mac & Friends’ All Star Weekend in Exuma are $60 for platinum, $40 for VIP and $20 for general admission. They can be purchased on Exuma at Cash N’ Go, Exuma Beach Resort, Club Peace & Plenty, The Pub, Kermit’s Airport Lounge, Two Turtles Inn and 98.3 The Breeze FM. Admission is free for the gospel concert.



