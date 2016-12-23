I’ve written before about the fight or flight syndrome that Dr. Denis Waitley discusses in great detail in his bestseller “The Psychology of Winning.” The fight or flight syndrome is built into our DNA so-to-speak and is activated when we get to a place where we are extremely annoyed with someone or some event in our life. When this occurs we have a very strong inner urge to either hit out at the person or situation which is causing our negative emotional state, or just run away from the situation or person and thus have nothing to do with the person or event which is affecting us in a negative way. Let’s face it — we all encounter these types of disturbing troubling events from time to time as we travel the sometimes rocky road of life. However, we as mature adults have to learn to deal effectively with them or as the title of this particular article puts it, we have to learn when to punch back or hold back. Yes we do, that is of course if we’re to live a long, happy, healthy, contented, satisfying and indeed totally successful life.

My friend, I’m sure that I don’t have to tell you that at times we will all be tempted to punch back either verbally or perhaps physically, however I believe that in the majority of cases it is indeed better to hold back. That would be the wise, adult, spiritual thing to do.

My friend in the long run it’s all about controlling our emotions which of course will be of tremendous benefit to us and in the end will assist us greatly in finally achieving our cherished dreams, our goals and objectives on target. We must learn to take those deep breaths and thus cool it in these kinds of situations. This will assist us greatly to hold back and thus succeed.

• Think about it!

