Christmas on the Cay closes up shop tonight

The Christmas Village at Arawak Cay has been a one-stop shop for holiday needs, featuring artisans selling unique Bahamian gifts and Christmas decorations. But today is the last day to nab that something special, as the Ministry of Tourism wraps up its Christmas celebrations on the eve of Christmas Eve.

The Christmas Village is an exciting venue for Bahamians and visitors to gather and enjoy a Bahamian Christmas. It will be open to the public tonight for the final time from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., showcasing authentic Bahamian gifts and Christmas decorations, holiday treats and great Bahamian entertainment.

Earlier this week, children from Urban Renewal Fort Charlotte were treated to tasty treats, gifts from Santa and a fun time in the children’s corner.

“We’re inviting all Bahamians to come down to Christmas on the Cay,” said Bernadette Bastian, Ministry of Tourism senior manager for national planning and special markets. “We have lots of fun, food and exciting games for the children. We have a very exciting children’s corner. We have different games, such as who can be the fastest nutcracker and pin the nose on Rudolph. We have a lot of food vendors out here selling their tasty Bahamian treats and a lot of Bahamian artisans out here selling their work.

“If you are looking for a Christmas gift, we are inviting all Bahamians to come down and share in this wonderful experience and get your Christmas gifts at the same time.”

Visitors and locals enjoyed music from the Royal Bahamas Defence Force Marching Band, the St. Francis Church Choir and a Junkanoo rushout from the Shell Saxon Superstars.

Once the shop closes up tonight at the Christmas Village, all roads lead to Thomas A Robinson Stadium for the Popeye’s Bahamas Bowl.



