Two war movies: One is out of this world, the other is lost in space

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (Rated T)

Cast: Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Mads Mikkelsen, Forest Whitaker

Genre: Sci-Fi/Action

Dwight’s Rating: 2 Stars

The local multiplex — for more than a week now! — has been listing screen times in newspapers for a new movie called “Rouge One”.

(Relax your eyes for a moment, and take a look at that title again, if you missed that.)

I’ve been joking to friends that this flick must be about Paris’ first can-can dancer, or perhaps a prostitute or some sort of clown.

In any event, any or all those scenarios would probably make for a more thrilling cinema-going experience than the film playing under the correctly spelled title, “Rogue One” (specifically “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”).

This first-ever (of more to come) stand-alone feature in the ever-expanding Star Wars film series is essentially a spinoff and a parallel prequel to the original “Star Wars” (part of the original trilogy), which is now known as “Episode IV: A New Hope” the fourth film in the anthology series, following the prequel trilogy, and ahead of the new sequel trilogy, which kicked off last year with “Episode VII: The Force Awakens”. Got that?

In “Rogue One”, former scientist Galen Erso lives on a farm with his wife and young daughter Jyn. His peaceful existence comes crashing down when the evil Orson Krennic takes him away from his beloved family. Many years later, Galen is now the empire's lead engineer for the most powerful weapon in the galaxy, the Death Star. Knowing that her father holds the key to its destruction, a vengeful Jyn joins forces with a spy and other resistance fighters to steal the space station's plans for the Rebel Alliance.

At the risk of being subjected to the ire of the rabid fans of anything related to Star Wars, “Rogue One” — while undeniably well executed, and loaded with explosive action and great-looking — is an utter bore.

It’s so severely lacking in flavor and passion, it comes across as just another old war movie that just happens to be set in space. As such, we get the typical good-guys-killing-bad-guys–for-two-hours war movie — not much more, not much less.

Even as a science-fiction picture, it’s as generic and soulless as grocery store brand vanilla ice cream — a throwback to the most mundane sci-fi flicks of the late 70s and early 80s. The many dispensable rebel fighters — some human, others, um, not — spew out typical generic sci-fi/war scene lines like “this shield is impenetrable” or “they’re coming right at us.” (I’m paraphrasing, Star Wars fans! Don’t send me emails if that’s not exactly what they say!)

There’s also a pronounced heaviness and darkness to the whole production, meant to convey the seriousness of the situation, one suspects. And that’s the big problem. The sense of fun and adventure in the original trilogy is almost entirely absent here. Those playful characteristics were overflowing in last year’s exuberant “The Force Awakens”. “Rogue One” certainly goes its own way, but the result is overwhelmingly dour.

The only interesting character is a robot! A droid known as K-2SO — played by actor Alan Tudyk (TV’s “Suburgatory”) — steals the whole picture. He’s got the best lines, and apparently is the only being in this far, far away galaxy with a sense of humor. K-2S0 is actually the most human of these soulless people running around trying to bring down the evil empire.

The diehard Star Wars fans will likely be quite pleased, and there are quite a few treats for them. But otherwise, this is a quite disposable, filler film, and yet another example of corporate greed, as Disney tries to milk every single drop it can from this franchise.

Again, there’s much more to come. “Episode VIII” in the sequel trilogy is next year, followed by another stand-alone prequel about Han Solo. I’m looking forward to next year’s feature, as “The Force Awakens” left things in an interesting place. And Han Solo is probably the most interesting character in the franchise’s history. So that could potentially be great! And I could totally get behind a backstory prequel about K2SO.

So basically, I’d rather watch almost anything dealing with Star Wars over “Rogue One”!

Hacksaw Ridge (Rated T)

Cast: Andrew Garfield, Teresa Palmer, Vince Vaughn, Luke Bracey

Genre: Historical War Biography

Dwight’s Rating: 4.5 Stars

Of course, the best film that has appeared in wide release in local theaters so far this month has already been given the boot.

“Hacksaw Ridge” enjoyed a brief two-week run here, and probably very few noticed or even heard about it. At the viewing I attended, I had the entire theater to myself.

Perhaps this indifference is as a result of fatigue with World War II (WWII) movies. Even 70 years after the end of the war, there are WWII-based movies released almost every year. But there are apparently still many stories out there. And amazingly “Hacksaw Ridge” is an extraordinary and true one that has never been told before now.

As debates rage in both The Bahamas and the United States about gun possession and ownership rights, this story about a Seventh-day Adventist pacifist is particularly timely.

“Conscientious objector” Desmond T. Doss saved 75 men in Okinawa, during the bloodiest battle of WWII, without firing a single shot. Believing that the war was just, but that killing was nevertheless wrong, he was the only American soldier in WWII to fight on the front lines without a weapon. As an army medic, Doss single-handedly evacuated the wounded near enemy lines — braving enemy fire and putting his own life on the line. He was the first conscientious objector to ever win the Congressional Medal of Honor.

Mel Gibson, who won Academy Awards for directing and producing “Braveheart” is directing here, bringing his classic, in-your-face style to “Hacksaw Ridge”. If you think you saw some stomach-churning images in WWII flicks like “Saving Private Ryan”, brace yourself!

Gibson gives “Hacksaw Ridge” the full “The Passion of the Christ” treatment.

I have never seen so many arms and legs and heads blown off or blown to bits. Soldiers tread over the intestines and other severed body parts of their fallen comrades. The blood splatter level is off the charts.

I watched many parts of the film through my splayed fingers, as if I were at slasher-flick. At times, it’s almost too graphic. Almost! But it is a stunning epic. An amazing piece of art!

And there’s more than the violence and action. There’s also a beautiful romance tale about Doss and the love of his life, Dorothy; an interesting family drama dealing with Doss and his strained relationship with his father; and of course, the ongoing discussion about the use of weapons.

Gibson’s deft handling of all of these issues almost guarantees him an Oscar nomination for directing. Also almost guaranteed a nomination — in the greatest acting revelation of the year — is Andrew Garfield. The Tony Award winner, who is probably best known to movie audiences as the most recent and lackluster Spider-Man proves exactly why he has that Broadway Theater Award, delivering a spectacular and memorable performance as Doss.

The entire cast is stellar. Standouts include Teresa Palmer as Dorothy, Luke Bracey as an army rival, and Hugo Weaving (“The Matrix”) and Rachel Griffiths (“Hilary and Jackie” and TV’s “Six Feet Under”) as Doss’ parents. Vince Vaughn also has a small but interesting role.

By the way, Vaughn is the only American among the principal cast. Gibson, who was born in the U.S., but lived in Australia for many years, shot the entire movie Down Under. Garfield was born in the States, but was raised in the UK. However, everyone else, including Palmer, Bracey, Weaving and Griffiths, are entirely or partially Australian. And all of them playing Americans! The behind the scenes goings-on in the film industry continue to amaze me!

Nevertheless, “Hacksaw Ridge” has done pretty well globally, making back three-times as much as its $40 million budget. And it’s doing very well so far with awards season. It’s up for Golden Globes for Best Motion Picture Drama, and Best Director and Best Actor for Gibson and Garfield, respectively. Garfield is up for a Screen Actors Guild Award, and he’s already won Best Actor in an Action Movie from the Critics’ Choice Awards with the film taking Best Action Movie. And not surprisingly, it cleaned up at the AACTA — the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards.

Unfortunately, the level of violence and the war picture stigma may cause a lot of people to overlook “Hacksaw Ridge”. That would be a real tragedy, as this inspiring story is definitely one of the year’s best movies, and probably deserves a place among the very best of the endless list films about WWII.

• Dwight Strachan is the host/producer of “ Morning Blend” on Guardian Radio. He is a television producer and writer, and an avid TV history and film buff. Email dwight@nasguard.com and follow him on twitter @morningblend969.



