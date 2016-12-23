Get ready for ‘One Blood XV’ — the holiday edition

Good vibes and nostalgia – “One Blood XV” the highly anticipated Concepts old school reggae party is back with its annual holiday edition, and in keeping with the theme, an irie — that is, red, gold and green – dress code is suggested.

Concepts, which began in 2004 to fill the niche for an enjoyable night out for a slightly older crowd, is set for Monday, December 26 at Smugglers, the courtyard of The Pirates Museum, George Street.

Reggae lover Leah Davis said the initial intention of Concepts was to host a party that she herself would attend. The demand persisted, and the events began to fill a gap in the entertainment market for the over 25-year-old crowd looking for a safe night out with good people and good vibes.

“It will be a fun musical experience, where guests will hear songs they have not heard since way back when, and laugh and dance the night away,” said Davis.

“This event is always a safe and irie experience that my patrons have grown accustomed to and look forward to twice annually.”

Davis’ first events were dubbed “A Reggae Flashback” and were hosted at Pirates of Nassau.

“The events have had several homes, but regardless of the venue, has consistently delivered a musical experience specifically for lovers of old school reggae and dub,” she said.

Given the genre and era of the music, the event targets a wide cross-section of reggae lovers.

While the group has hosted other iterations of the signature reggae throwback event over the years, “One Blood” has become the name synonymous with the August and December parties — a treat for reggae lovers, old and young.

The party aims to take party-goers on a trip down memory lane, as deejays bring back old school reggae tunes, from the likes of Half Pint, Dennis Brown and Barrington Levy, to name a few. Music for the throwback reggae party will be provided by Selector Ty and Selector 3D.

Admission is $15. Doors to the anticipated “One Blood XV” event open at 9 p.m.



