Now here’s a very simple, straightforward question for you to answer ‘Do you wish to succeed in life?’ Now unless you’re psychologically ill, I presume that the answer to that simple question will be in the affirmative for just about all of My Valued Readers. Incidentally, if it’s in the negative for you, I respectfully suggest that you get some immediate professional assistance to get to the root cause of your extremely pessimistic and defeatist frame of mind, which is quite definitely not normal.

So to all of you who really do wish to be successful, across the board, I suggest that it’s extremely important for you to have in place at all times a continuous ‘Improvement Program’ for all areas of your life Personal, Professional, Financial, Social and Spiritual. Yes indeed, I truly believe that life should be about continual improvement each and every day of our life in all areas as we strive to ultimately reach a ‘State of Perfection’ which will allow us to spend the rest of eternity with our Creator.

To me personally, a day in which I do not learn something new and beneficial is indeed a day lost. That’s right, there should not be a day in any one’s life when they do not learn a new ‘Lesson in Living’ which will give them the knowledge, experience, judgment and wisdom to be able to move ahead in life, across the board.

Yes My Friend, I don’t just want you to passively read my words each day; I want you to take some Appropriate Action as a result of reading which greatly improves your life. So today’s ‘Action Plan’ for you, is to establish ‘Your Improvement Program’ which will ultimately ensure continued success for you, across the board.

• Think about it!

Visit my website at: www.dpaulreilly.com.

Listen to ‘Time to Think’ the radio program on STAR 106.5 FM at 8:55 a.m. & 6:20 p.m.



