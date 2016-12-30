Children treated to fun-filled Christmas Day in Grand Bahama

FREEPORT, Grand Bahama – Close to 50 children from various foster residential homes in Nassau spent Christmas Day in the Second City, thanks to a partnership between Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Works & Urban Development, Philip Brave Davis, Bahamasair and the Ministry of Tourism.

The group of youngsters of varying ages arrived in Freeport, Grand Bahama around 8:45 am Sunday (Christmas Day) and were greeted by officials from the Ministry of Tourism, before being escorted to a waiting open air bus where they boarded, sat and patiently waited for their tour of Grand Bahama.

Lillian Quant-Forbes, deputy director at the Department of Social Services, who was among the chaperones for the group, said the Christmas Day “Fly-Out” by Bahamasair, was something which the former managing director of Bahamasair had initiated years ago.

“So, it’s an honor to be a part of this event today on Christmas Day in 2016,” said Quant-Forbes. “I have accompanied 48 of our children from various residential houses in Nassau, along with some of the caregivers and we’re here to take a tour of Grand Bahama.

“This is a program where a number of Bahamasair staff members have gotten together, along with a number of other corporate partners, to assist our children.”

The 48 youngsters came from residential facilities, namely Bilney Lane, Colby House, Elizabeth Estates Home, The Nazareth Centre and the Ranfurly Homes for Children. They were treated to a scrumptious breakfast before beginning their tour of Freeport and other parts of Grand Bahama.

“It was so exciting on the fly over here to Freeport, because for many of these youngsters, this was their first time on an airplane,” Quant-Forbes added. “So to watch their reactions when the plane took off and when we hit some turbulence, it was exciting for them.

“I always say that little people become adults and so what we do to help them now makes a difference to move them forward. Some of them who are here are young adults and are at the voting age and so they will be voting in the upcoming general elections. Some of them are preparing to make their way into the world as adults and trying to find employment. So what we do for them now will make a difference.

“The government cannot do something like this alone, so we are always looking for partners to come on board and assist us. So we are really appreciative of the work which the staff at Bahamasair has done to assist us and to make this day possible for these children and young adults from these residential facilities in Nassau.”

Once the tour was completed and all of the children and young adults who appeared to have totally enjoyed their visit were safely back on board the plane, the chaperones and representatives from Bahamasair presented a check to Dudley Seide of Reach Out Ministries, to assist in the work which he and his staff are doing in Freeport to help children in need.

According to Quant-Forbes, the idea behind the “Fly-Out” was to give the children from these residential facilities a fun-filled Christmas Day in Grand Bahama. Upon their return to Nassau all of the children were presented with a gift, which was purchased through the initiatives and donations from Bahamasair’s board of directors, executive management and the general staff body.



