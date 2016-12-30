Date:
sub_save_img

Fireworks, exciting music, unparalleled fun at Atlantis year-end celebration

Published: Dec 30, 2016

For the first time, people in The Bahamas will enjoy an unforgettable experience, with fireworks, great cocktails, complimentary champagne, exciting music and unparalleled fun, through a celebration that will illuminate one of the most important traditions in the world at one of the hottest resorts: New Year’s Eve at Atlantis, Paradise Island. This fete of sensations will be led by delicious cocktails made with Cîroc Ultra-Premium Vodka and Johnnie Walker Gold Label Reserve.

The party, on December 31st from 9:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m., will be held at Fathoms, located in the Royal Towers at Atlantis Resort and will be enlivened by DJ Ray Costa, one of the best deejays in Miami; and local veteran Mighty Pencil, who through the rhythm of their powerful beats will lead the steps of those present towards an endless track.

Cîroc Ultra-Premium Vodka offers an exquisitely smooth, fresh experience with refined citrus aromas and a variety of delicious flavors that lend for the creation of unique cocktails. Johnnie Walker Gold Label Reserve is the perfect mix for an indulgent celebration. It is a wonderful tribute to the harmonious association of Speyside and Highland Whiskey, with a touch of steaming coals from the West Coast. This whiskey is made for those unforgettable nights. As unforgettable as this great celebration shall be!

Tickets for the party cost $200 (VAT included) which can be purchased via email: Box.Office@AtlantisParadise.com, visiting the Box Office located near the convention center at Atlantis, or by calling 242-363-6601.

 


Banner

Caribe 2016 Cleveland

 

.

