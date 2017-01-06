Well my friend, can you answer the question posed by the title of today’s article, what causes bullying which is indeed a major problem in today’s society not incidentally just with kids, but with a whole lot of adults too? If you can’t let me give you the number one cause of bullying, it’s low self-esteem. That’s right, people with low self-esteem have a deep-seated need to laud it over and control others which causes them to bully others. Now if you’re not too sure if someone is a bully or not, let me give you 10 characteristics of a bully.

Number one: Have a need to control and dominate others. Number two: Quick tempered and impulsive. Number three: Take pleasure in seeing someone in distress. Number four: Find it difficult to see a situation from another’s point of view. Number five: Refuse to take responsibility or deny wrongdoing. Number six: Blame the target. Number seven: Good at talking their way out of situations. Number eight: Intolerant of differences. Number nine: Feel superior. Number 10: Insensitive to the needs and feelings of others. Yes indeed, these are the 10 characteristics of a bully.

So having read the list, do you have a bully in your life whom you have to deal with, perhaps at work. I mean, it could be your manager or supervisor and so often is? Do your children tell you that someone with these characteristics is actually bullying them? Yes indeed, I’ve known some bullies in my lifetime, stretching way back to my school days, and unfortunately I know some grown bullies today who are extremely annoying to have to interact with on a regular basis.

Yes indeed, bullying is a big problem in today’s world where so many have very low self-esteem and thus have a physiological need to control everyone, young and old. So in conclusion, if you suspect you know someone who is a bully, do your very best to get them to seek out some professional counseling which will result in a new, happy life for all concerned.

