It’s a rake ‘n’ scrape and gospel celebration

Dillon “D-Mac” McKenzie is known as the “music czar” — a triple threat musical genius who does it all. Behind the scenes he’s a producer and engineer; in front he’s an artist and performer; and in the middle he’s a songwriter and arranger. And he’s just one of a number of top Bahamian entertainers who will take to the stage for an upcoming Bahamian concert on the Majority Rule holiday.

D-Mac who has said he has a mission to represent The Bahamas by exposing the world to the infectious rhythms and indigenous stories of the country and the Bahamian way of life is best known for his hit singles “Da Gaulin Song” and “Dog Don’t Bark at Parked Car.”

He will take to the stage with the likes of Stileet, Geno D. and Veronica Bishop for the concert at Arawak Cay between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Stileet, who considers himself the “culture keeper” and a rake ‘n’ scrape general, and who has multiple number one hits, will definitely bring “Da Party Animal” feel to the concert. The Bahamian singer songwriter and multi-instrumentalist has a retro style that incorporates elements of indigenous Bahamian rake ‘n’ scrape, soul, dub, R&B and dance which he always brings to his high energy elaborate stage performances.

Veronica Bishop, one of the most requested female artists around, is also on the cards. Her songs like “Tell Ole I Ain’t Here”, “Woman Will Rule” and “Don’t Be the Other Woman” never fails to get the crowd up and dancing.

And of course Eugene “Geno D.” Davis is always a name certain to be on the cards for an all-star Bahamian lineup, and he has not been left out at all for the Tuesday, January 10 Bahamian concert.

Performances will also be had from the law enforcements bands — the Royal Bahamas Police Force Band, Royal Bahamas Defence Force Band and Her Majesty’s Prison Band. Choir performances from the National Children’s Choir, and the National Youth Choir are also scheduled.

For those who have nothing to do, the concert will be a great way to continue the holiday partying into the early days of the new year, and have something to do on this holiday, which is still in its infancy.

I remember it well — most people partied hard and tore it up through the holidays, and then came the January 10 Majority Rule holiday, and many sat at home wondering what to do.

But, as Majority Rule is officially observed for the fourth time, on its 50th anniversary, a slew of activities have been planned so that people will be able to pick, choose and refuse how they want to celebrate, with something for everyone to be had.

Prior to the Bahamian concert, a march kicks off the day’s activities between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m., followed by a gospel concert featuring Bishop Lawrence Rolle, Shaback, the Rahming Brothers, Golden Gates Praise Team and Rachel Mackey at the Archdeacon William Thompson Park between 10 a.m. and 12 noon.

Despite just coming off the Junkanoo season, the Bahamian pastime favorite will conclude the day with a Junkanoo rushout by major “A” and “B” groups and fireworks.



