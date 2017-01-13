There’s no doubt about it, we do live today in an amazing world at the beginning of the 21st Century where technology plays a very important part in just about everyone’s life. Yes indeed, modern technology allows us to work quicker and more efficiently. For example, when I go to the recording studio to record these daily radio programs, I no longer have to take a large folder with all of my scripts in it, I simply have my iPad Pro with me as I’m recording and I just scroll down each script on the screen and I also have all of the light I need to record them with ease. Yes indeed, it’s a breeze to record today as I don’t have to worry about rustling papers that would be picked up by the mic — which in turn would necessitate me doing them over.

Then when my trusted technical producer has edited the programs he simply emails them to me as attachments, as audio files. I then listen to these programs on my computer and once I find them all to be okay, I simply forward them to various radio stations around the world who air the series. Yes indeed, modern technology can make life a whole lot easier for millions of people daily as they communicate instantly with others around the globe on their ever-present smartphone or tablet.

Of course, like anything in life where there are pluses there are also minuses. One of the drawbacks to all of this modern technology is in my estimation, that it has made us all rather impersonal at times as we sit in a doctor’s waiting room for example without uttering a word to anyone as we’re all too busy on our phones. Yes indeed, there are pluses and minuses to everything, including modern technology.

• Think about it!

