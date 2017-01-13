Seven vie for Little Miss Regency title

Elizabeth Johnson, Egypt Adderley, Grace Young, Kailyn Moree, Marlia Percentie, Rashonte Pratt and Sade Francis are the seven girls who are vying for the title of Little Miss Regency Bahamas, and the opportunity to represent The Bahamas at the Little Miss Regency Pageant in Las Vegas, Nevada in July.

Before advancing to the international pageant, one of the girls will have to win the local pageant that is being held under the theme “Flowers and fairy tales”, on Sunday, January 29 at the Dundas Centre for the Performing Arts at 6 p.m.

The participants will compete in sportswear, fashion and evening gown and will be interviewed by a panel of judges.

The preliminary competition will be held on Saturday, January 21, at 6 p.m.

The new pageant, which is a branch of the Miss Bahamas Teenager Organization, targets girls between the ages of seven and 10.

Pageant president Anishka Lockhart says the pageant’s mission seeks to promote the nation’s finest little girls and young ladies through its annual program.

To compete at the international competition, the winner must be at least eight, and no older than 10, at the date of the Little Miss Regency International competition.

At the national level, the pageant contestants are expected to have undertaken months of intensive training, grooming, coaching and preparation that will conclude with the coronation of a young ambassador who will represent the country at the international pageant and at promotional events.

The delegates, who become a part of Miss Teen Regency International, Miss Regency International, Ms. Regency International, Mrs. Regency International, Little Miss Regency International and Jr. Miss Regency International, are said to gain valuable confidence, poise and grace in an increasingly competitive world. The competitions don’t just focus on beauty, but also allow each woman and girl the opportunity to grow and advance her personal and career goals, while acting as role models in their community.

A relatively new pageant, Dingle Productions president Terri Dingle and CEO Jay Dingle spent much of 2013 and 2014 promoting the pageant. They appointed the first Mrs. Regency International title and Miss Teen Regency International title in 2015.

Tickets for the national pageant are $15 and $25 at the door.



