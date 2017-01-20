Grand Bahama joins Women’s March on Washington D.C.

People on Grand Bahama will be joining with women and men around the world tomorrow who are marching for human rights and equality. The Women’s March on Grand Bahama is one of an expected 500-plus happening nationwide and internationally, inspired by the Women’s March on Washington D.C., to be held the day after the inauguration of United States President-elect Donald Trump.

“On January 21, people from the United States and around the world will march for justice, freedom, human rights and equality,” said Lynette McInnes, organizer and spokesperson for the Grand Bahama March. “As founder of Grand Bahama’s largest International Women’s Day event, ‘Join Me on the Bridge’, the Women’s March campaign and its focus on women’s rights and equality syncs well with our community. The Bahamas’ interest and engagement in women-focused events has grown greatly over the years, so it’s no surprise that women in Grand Bahama are eager to be heard and to take part in this important sister event.”

Spearheaded by first time-organizers and seasoned activists, the marches are bringing together people of all backgrounds, races, religions, genders, ages and abilities. While each person may have their own reasons for marching, the mission is to bring people together to take a stand on issues that deeply impact them. Grassroots efforts from Sydney, Australia to The Bahamas are gaining momentum, and could reach 2 million participants joining together for freedom and democracy for all.

Each march will have its own program, from music and speeches to a rally at a suffragist’s grave in upstate New York, to a verbal “human mosaic” of people in Napa Valley sharing their vision for the future. In Maui, the march will begin with a moment of silence followed by a Hawaiian blessing. In Birmingham, Alabama marchers will gather at the 16th Street Baptist Church, an iconic civil rights site. In Berlin, the march, to be held today, will end at the Brandenburg Gate.

The Women’s March on Grand Bahama is planned as an uplifting, peaceful gathering on the beach to bring together people who wish to join their voices locally and with those from around the world. It will be an open, informal platform, encouraging attendees to participate and share in their own way, including short talks, art, music, song or poetry. While led by women, all are welcome and encouraged to attend.

“We’re excited that women across the nation and the world are organizing to stand together in solidarity. Our unity will send a strong and clear message that women and our allies will protect our rights, our health, our safety and our communities,” said Bob Bland, a co-chair of Women’s March on Washington. “These sister marches show a powerful and inclusive movement, which is just as crucial as the thousands who will travel to D.C."

The Women’s March on Washington will unite people around the world to march in solidarity with communities most affected by the hate, intolerance and acts of violence being perpetrated throughout the United States. They take a stand for religious freedom, human rights, climate justice, racial justice, economic justice and reproductive justice. Together women hope to send a message to leaders, and the world, that the United States of America stands for values of human decency, equal rights and freedom from discrimination.

“Join Me on the Bridge” launched in 2010 as part of an international grassroots campaign; it is an annual celebration held on International Women’s Day, which has grown into one of the largest women's rights campaigns in The Bahamas. The event encourages joining on a bridge (real or symbolic) to stand in solidarity with women, men and children, who are celebrating the achievements of women, and focusing on issues they still face. It includes a local high school art and essay competition, to engage the youth and future of The Bahamas.



