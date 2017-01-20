I was watching the news on T.V. a little while back and they did a feature on the drug epidemic in America which appears to be getting completely out of hand these days. There was a specific feature aired on a new synthetic form of marijuana which is now being sold cheaply on the streets for just $1 per cigarette more commonly known as a “joint” which is actually killing people. Many cities and towns in the U.S. also have a major heroin problem, most of which is grown in Afghanistan by the Taliban and comes into the U.S. through Mexico. So the drug epidemic is very real in America right now at the beginning of the 21st Century.

Now the question which I ask myself and which Americans should be asking themselves is this, Why do so many people have a need to take drugs of any kind? In other words, if you wish to solve a problem, any problem you must first and foremost zero in on the cause of the problem. Once we identify the cause and deal with it, then and only then will we be able to adequately deal with it and hopefully solve the problem.

As I see it, the main cause of drug addiction, and let’s not forget that alcohol is a most potent although legal drug, is mainly due to low self-esteem, and a desire to feel instantaneously happy. I know this from when I myself had a need to consume large quantities of alcohol. So when we deal with these causes, then we will be able to solve this vexing problem.

Yes indeed, only when we start building high self-esteem in children worldwide, whilst teaching them that in the real world there’s no such thing as instant happiness or instant success for we have to work hard for everything in life, only when we begin to do those things early in life will we eventually start to make a dent in the drug epidemic worldwide.

• Think about it!

Visit my website at: www.dpaulreilly.com.

Listen to “Time to Think” the radio program on STAR 106.5 FM at 8:55 a.m. & 6:20 p.m.



