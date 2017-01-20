There are many reasons not to miss ‘Hidden Figures’

Hidden Figures (Rated B)

Cast: Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monáe, Kevin Costner

Genre: Biographical drama

Dwight’s rating: 3.5 Stars

This was so worth the wait!

For a little while there, it seemed like the new biographical drama “Hidden Figures” might not make it to theaters here in The Bahamas. Following a long and heavy promotional period throughout the fall, then its limited release late last year in other parts of the world, anticipation had been running high for the film.

But two weeks ago, on the day of its nationwide release in the United States (U.S.), “Hidden Figures” was a no-show here. Instead we got the seemingly hundredth installment of the unwilling-to-die “Underworld” franchise.

Naturally, I started to wonder whether “Hidden Figures” would join the long list of so many other buzzed-about releases that never play in Bahamian theaters, or whether — like the spectacular “Moonlight” — it would see only limited release at local film festivals or at one of the smaller non-multiplex movie houses.

Thankfully, last week, after debuting at number one at the U.S. box office (and holding on to the top spot for two weekends in a row), “Hidden Figures” — one of the very best movies of 2016, and possibly the most inspiring of the year is finally here, and is not to be missed!

It tells the true-life story of three brilliant African-American women at NASA — Katherine Johnson (Taraji P. Henson), Dorothy Vaughan (Octavia Spencer) and Mary Jackson (Janelle Monáe). They serve as the brains behind one of the greatest operations in history: the launch of astronaut John Glenn (Glen Powell) into orbit, a stunning achievement that restored America's confidence, turned around the Space Race and galvanized the world.

One wonders how and why these amazing stories have not been told before now. The film is dazzling on so many levels — from its examination of the civil rights challenges in America in the 60s, to the concurrent women’s empowerment movement. And with its exuberant celebration of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), and examination of the U.S. vs. U.S.S.R (Union of Soviet Socialist Republics) Space Race, geeks of all kinds will likely be cheering in the aisles.

The film is based on the eponymous book by Margot Lee Shetterly. Director Theodore Melfi, who co-wrote the film with Allison Schroeder, wisely eschews gimmicks like the excessive flashbacks or psychedelic visions that seem to plague so many other biopics. Rather, we get a very simple and straightforward tale that allows the story to play out naturally and give birth to fantastic performances.

For those who only know Henson from her Emmy-nominated turn as the tacky and over-the-top Cookie on TV’s “Empire,” you may be surprised by the subtlety in her performance. However, many others know her to be quite a versatile actress, and that her larger-than-life TV character is overshadowing an impressive body of work on both television and movies, including a previous Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination for “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”. It’s certainly refreshing seeing Henson playing an academic genius and a more down-to-earth character.

The rest of the cast is just as stupendous. Oscar-winner Spencer has deservedly been getting lots of attention for her supporting role. Everybody in a dead-end job, or who feels trapped by their current circumstances needs to see this performance.

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Monáe (who was also pretty good in her small role in “Moonlight”) is a captivating scene-stealer, and appears to have a very bright future in movies. Kevin Costner, Kirsten Dunst and Jim Parsons (TV’s “The Big Bang Theory”) are also quite solid. This is arguably the best cast and the most outstanding overall cast performance of the year.

So, there are many reasons not to miss “Hidden Figures”, including the references to The Bahamas. But don’t delay! The film took a long time getting here, but as we’ve seen, while waste-of-film-and-time-regurgitation like “Underworld: Blood Wars” may likely be here until Easter, some of the best movies of the year like “Fences” and “Hacksaw Ridge” only seem to come and stay for two weeks (if at all) before they are whisked away.

And in this month, when both The Bahamas and the U.S. are looking back and reflecting on the civil rights struggles of the past, “Hidden Figures” is one inspiring way to ensure that we don’t lose sight of what has been and can be achieved.

• Dwight Strachan is the host/producer of “ Morning Blend” on Guardian Radio. He is a television producer and writer, and an avid TV history and film buff. Email dwight@nasguard.com and follow him on twitter @morningblend969.



