Zonta Club of New Providence to host ‘Tapas & (all that) Jazz’ fundraiser

The country’s top jazz artists will take to the stage as the Zonta Club of New Providence (ZCNP) stages “Tapas & (all that) Jazz with proceeds in aid of the Ranfurly Homes for Children’s transition home and the Zonta Workforce Readiness Program.

Sapodilla Restaurant will be transformed into a jazz garden on February 4 for the event, with live music all night by Adrian D’Aguilar & The Jazz Cats.

Artwork from the children living at the Ranfurly Home will also be on sale at the event, which starts at 7 pm.

“This fundraiser will be a lovely evening of fun, food and live entertainment that will benefit our Workforce Readiness Program and the Ranfurly's transition home. One of the projects envisioned by this club is that of a transition or halfway home for women and young girls. While this is still a vision, in the interim, we have an opportunity to partner with the Ranfurly as they work to construct such a home for young adults,” said ZCNP President Claudine Farquharson.

“The Transition Home will be used to house young ladies in separate quarters from young men as they prepare to successfully transition and integrate into the wider society. This project is in keeping with our mandate to empower and advance the status of women and so we are delighted to be a part of such a worthy venture.”

Transition homes are needed for children who would have lived in the Ranfurly Home but have to move out of the home as they come of age.

President of the Ranfurly Homes Alexandra Maillis-Lynch said the home is important because many children who pass through the doors of the Ranfurly Homes do not have the backup of family and security to help them better ease into adulthood.

“At 18 they are required to leave home care,” said Maillis-Lynch. “If they are one of the children who don’t have a mentor that can financially support them, then they’re on their own. It hasn’t been good in the past and kids have fallen away to bad influences. This home would give them that stopgap for two years where they would abide by certain rules that would go with the home and they will learn what it is to be an adult in the right situations that allows them to feel that they’re a part of a family.”

Tickets for the charity event are $100; and are available at the Physiocare location on Mackey Street.



