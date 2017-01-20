A song inspired by Bahamian life and culture

“I selling my vote for one government job, two piece o’ land, money in my hand… Mr. Politician what you gone do for me?” The rhythm and the drums get you moving, while the lyrics get you thinking. “Government Job” is the new single that tells the story about life during the general elections in The Bahamas.

Through his lyrics Dr. Ian Alleyne-McQuay wants people to pause and to think about whether they’re “selling” their votes. If so, what are they selling them for? He wants people to be conscious of the impact of leadership based on the majority vote. In its hilarious format and rhythm, Dr. Alleyne-McQuay vividly portrays the demands of Bahamians during election season in The Bahamas.

He says the song was inspired by Bahamian life and culture, and that the song speaks to people from all walks of life in the Bahamian community and credits them for the inspiration behind the lyrics.

“I constantly have music in my head. There is always a melody somewhere in there. I actually got this melody and hook for the song in the shower a few months ago.”

While he enjoys writing from the heart, Dr. Alleyne-McQuay said this particular song emerged from the current state of affairs in the Bahamian community.

“When I write in some cases, it's not necessarily what I feel personally, but I love to share other people's stories and points of view. Those are what make the world go around,” he said.

Passionate about music and equally passionate about helping people, Dr. Alleyne-McQuay spoke to his life as a doctor and musician.

“Anyone who has ever seen me at work in my profession knows that I love what I do, and any patient I’ve treated knows that I treat them like family once they enter the door for care,” he said.

He said he enjoys providing therapy and healing to those who need it.

“I think that music is a sort of therapy too. If you're having a bad day, even feeling ill, a good song or a funky beat can cause you to leave all your worries behind.”

Regarding the target audience for this particular song, Dr. Alleyne-McQuay said the song is for everyone, regardless of political affiliation.

“I love to tell a story, and if you like a good story and if you love Bahamian music, this is about to be your favorite song.”

Dr. Alleyne-McQuay said the song offers a look into the culture of Bahamian people, especially around election time.

“I think we all know someone like ‘my friend’ in the song. If we don't know someone we probably are that someone,” he said.

While Dr. Alleyne-McQuay juggles a medical career, music and family, he is excited to continue developing as a musician, and he is excited about making more music.

“It took so long to get this song out following my first single because it was hard to find a producer, and making music isn't a cheap venture. However, I decided to produce this song myself along with my brother Ashton, who is one of the most gifted musicians I know.”

He says his next collaborative venture with his younger brother involves producing songs for those artists who may not have a lot of connections but have a lot of talent. He is currently working on two other projects — one with Fred Ferguson and another with Chris “Sketch” Carey.

Dr. Alleyne-McQuay’s advice to up and coming musicians is not to give up on their dreams and their music.

“Sometimes it can be discouraging out there, and there are many obstacles, but never keep a song trapped inside you. You just never know how that song may impact your life and the lives of your listeners,” he said.

• For more information on “Government Job” or Dr. Ian Alleyne-McQuay’s performance schedule/details, contact ialleynemcquay@gmail.com, Ian Alleyne-McQuay on Facebook or @ianmcquay on Instagram.



